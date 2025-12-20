ETV Bharat / bharat

World Perceives India Much More Positively Due To Brand And Talent: Jaishankar

Pune: The world today perceives India much more positively, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday, adding that the evolution of the country’s image is an undeniable reality. Addressing the 22nd convocation of the Symbiosis International (Deemed University) in Pune, Jaishankar also said the global economic and political pecking order has undergone a significant change.

“A number of centres of power and influence have emerged. No country, however powerful, can impose its will on all issues,” he said, “How does the world perceive us currently? The short answer is very much more positive and very much more serious than before, and the reasons for that is both our national brand and our individual reputations, which have improved considerably,” Jaishankar said.

The minister said Indians are regarded today by the world as people with a strong work ethic, with an aptitude for technology, who espouse a family-centric culture.

“In conversations abroad, I largely hear words of praise for our diaspora. And increasingly, as ease of doing business and ease of living improve in India itself, for us as people, nation, and society, the old stereotypes about India are steadily being put behind,” he said.

“Of course, there is much more that we need to do in our journey of progress and modernisation, but this evolution in our image is an undeniable reality,” Jaishankar said.

“Our figures vouch for this transformation. Among them, the growing number of global capability centres in India, the increasing demand for Indian talent and skills abroad, and the individual successes of people. And this extends equally to us as a collective,” he said. Perhaps more than others, India is today defined by its talent and by its skill, the minister said. All that has helped to shape our national brand, he added.

“How do we Indians approach the world? Again, I would say clearly, with more confidence and with more capability. “But there is a difference that is worth noting. Most nations have made their presence felt in the world through economic interactions, be it trade, investment, or services.