Global Methane Status Report Shows Progress In Methane Reduction But Warns Of Gaps; India Is The Third Largest Emitter

Hyderabad: A study conducted by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC) states a considerable progress has been made in reduction of methane, a potent greenhouse gas responsible for nearly a third of current warming, but highlights that more action is needed to meet the 2030 Global Methane Pledge.

The Global Methane Status Report, prepared by UNEP and CCAC, launched on November 17 on the sidelines of Conference of Parties (COP30) in Belém, provides a comprehensive assessment of progress as well as gaps in the efforts towards methane reduction.

Global Methane Status Report (UNEP)

The report shows that although methane emissions are still rising, projected 2030 emissions under current legislation are already lower than earlier forecasts due to a mix of national policies, sectoral regulations, and market shifts. However, it warns that only full-scale implementation of proven and available control measures will close the gap to the Global Methane Pledge’s target of a 30 percent cut from 2020 levels by 2030.

"Under current legislation anthropogenic methane emissions are projected to increase 5 per cent by 2030 and 21 per cent by 2050 from 2020 levels. In the non-G20+ regions, emissions could reach 16 per cent above from 2020 levels by 2030 and 53 per cent by 2050," the report stated.

Urging decisive methane action to meet the Global Methane Pledge, ministers attending the Global Methane Pledge Ministerial stressed that the policies, technologies, and partnerships needed to meet the target are available but require rapid scale-up across the energy, agriculture, and waste sectors. Ministers also called for increased transparency from countries on ambition and action to track progress.

According to Inger Andersen, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of UNEP, reducing methane emissions is one of the most immediate and effective steps we can take to slow the climate crisis while protecting human health.