Global Methane Status Report Shows Progress In Methane Reduction But Warns Of Gaps; India Is The Third Largest Emitter
Urgent and coordinated action is needed to reduce methane emission, address climate crisis while protecting human lives, the report says.
Published : November 18, 2025 at 1:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: A study conducted by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC) states a considerable progress has been made in reduction of methane, a potent greenhouse gas responsible for nearly a third of current warming, but highlights that more action is needed to meet the 2030 Global Methane Pledge.
The Global Methane Status Report, prepared by UNEP and CCAC, launched on November 17 on the sidelines of Conference of Parties (COP30) in Belém, provides a comprehensive assessment of progress as well as gaps in the efforts towards methane reduction.
The report shows that although methane emissions are still rising, projected 2030 emissions under current legislation are already lower than earlier forecasts due to a mix of national policies, sectoral regulations, and market shifts. However, it warns that only full-scale implementation of proven and available control measures will close the gap to the Global Methane Pledge’s target of a 30 percent cut from 2020 levels by 2030.
"Under current legislation anthropogenic methane emissions are projected to increase 5 per cent by 2030 and 21 per cent by 2050 from 2020 levels. In the non-G20+ regions, emissions could reach 16 per cent above from 2020 levels by 2030 and 53 per cent by 2050," the report stated.
Urging decisive methane action to meet the Global Methane Pledge, ministers attending the Global Methane Pledge Ministerial stressed that the policies, technologies, and partnerships needed to meet the target are available but require rapid scale-up across the energy, agriculture, and waste sectors. Ministers also called for increased transparency from countries on ambition and action to track progress.
According to Inger Andersen, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of UNEP, reducing methane emissions is one of the most immediate and effective steps we can take to slow the climate crisis while protecting human health.
"Reducing methane also reduces crop losses, essential for both agriculture productivity and food security. UNEP is committed to helping countries turn ambition into action to ensure the solutions in this report deliver real benefits for people and the planet," Andersen said.
Global Methane Status Report: Key Findings
- Emissions are rising, but outlook is improving: Global methane emissions are still on a rise but new waste regulations in Europe and North America and slower growth in natural gas markets between 2020 and 2024 have lowered current projected levels and are expected to reduce further by 2030 under current legislation compared to 2021 forecasts.
- National action has potential to deliver historic progress: If Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and national Methane Action Plans (MAPs) are implemented fully, global methane emissions would see a decline below 2020 levels by eight percent. This could be the largest and most sustained decline in methane emissions ever recorded in history.
- Meeting 2030 Global Methane Pledge target needs commitment: To reduce emissions by 30 percent by 2023, needs full implementation of technically feasible measures across all sectors like energy, waste and agriculture.
- Solutions are ready and cost-effective: Seventy two percent of methane reduction potential lies in energy sector, followed by waste (18 percent) and agriculture (10 agriculture). Proven measures across emitting sectors need to be scaled up like leak detection and repair programmes, plugging of abandoned wells in the oil and gas sector, water management measures for rice cultivation, or source separation and treatment of organic waste in the agriculture and waste sector. Over 80 percent of 2030 emissions reduction potential can be achieved at low cost.
- Benefits far outweigh costs: Full deployment of technically feasible measures globally could prevent over 180,000 premature deaths and 19 million tonnes of crop losses each year by 2030. All fossil fuel mitigation could be deployed at just 2 percent of the sector’s 2023 income.
- Major economies and better data: Seventy-two percent of global methane mitigation potential lies in G20+ countries, where emissions could fall by 36 percent by 2030 compared to 2020 levels, by mitigating methane in agriculture, waste and fossil fuel sectors. Stronger measurement, reporting, and finance are essential to track progress, target major sources, and close the investment gap.
Dan Jørgensen, European Commissioner for Energy and Housing, said, "The Global Methane Pledge has transformed ambition into tangible progress. Across sectors and continents, companies are proving that methane reductions are achievable and deliver cleaner air, stronger economies, and a safer climate. Our task now is to scale these solutions rapidly, working together to keep 1.5°C within reach and secure a healthier future for our people and our planet."
The report also said, "India is the world’s third largest emitter of methane in absolute terms but does not identify action to reduce emissions from its largest source, agriculture, within its NDC".
The choices made in the next five years will determine whether the world seizes this opportunity, unlocking cleaner air, stronger economies, and a safer climate for generations to come.
Julie Dabrusin, Canada’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Co-Convener of the Global Methane Pledge, said that the report is a crucial assessment of our progress and a key indicator of the work that’s required to meet the Global Methane Pledge goal.
"In just four years, we have made improvements, but we must continue to drive faster, deeper methane cuts. Every tonne reduced brings us closer to cleaner air, more resilient communities, and a thriving global economy. It is important for all countries that have agreed to the Global Methane Pledge to continue to work closely together to drive momentum on methane mitigation, turning ambition into tangible benefits for the planet," Dabrusin said.
The UNEP is the leading global voice on environment and provides leadership and encourages partnership in caring for the environment by inspiring, informing, and enabling nations and peoples to improve their quality of life without compromising that of future generations. It is at the forefront of methane emissions reduction in line with efforts to limit global temperature rise to 1.5˚C. UNEP works through two initiatives: the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC) and the International Methane Emissions Observatory (IMEO) to bridge the gap between data, policy, and action to reduce methane emissions. Both initiatives support the implementation of the Global Methane Pledge, to which CCAC provides secretariat functions.
