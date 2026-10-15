Global Handwashing Day: Indian Public Toilets Expose Gaps In Hygiene, Safety And Access
Commuters, students, hospital visitors, and street vendors report missing soap, unreliable water supplies, unaffordable facilities, and poor maintenance across Delhi-NCR's public spaces, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The message behind the government's cleanliness campaign, "Swachh Rahega India, Tabhi Toh Aage Badhega India", is simple: a clean country needs healthy people and hygienic surroundings. But for commuters, students, hospital visitors and street vendors, basic hygiene can become a daily struggle when public toilets lack water, soap, working flushes or regular maintenance.
On October 15, Global Handwashing Day, experiences from Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) expose a problem that goes beyond cleanliness. The issue is not merely whether a toilet exists, but whether people can use it safely, affordably and with dignity. The absence of basic facilities also raises concerns about the everyday habits people are expected to follow when the infrastructure needed to practise them is missing.
Abhishek Gupta, a businessman from Ghaziabad’s Vaishali in Uttar Pradesh, said his experience of using a common toilet at a mall was followed by a Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), after which his condition worsened, damaging his kidney. He also pointed to the lack of public toilet facilities in his area, leaving him dependent on shared facilities.
His experience highlights concerns about public sanitation, although medical evidence is needed to attribute an individual infection to a particular toilet. The larger issue remains access to facilities that are properly maintained, supplied with water and cleaned regularly.
Over 33 per cent of public toilets across civic zones in the national capital are unusable or non-functional because of water shortages, broken flushes, and poor maintenance.
Abhishek’s case reflects a wider shortage. Data from the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) show that busy commercial and transit areas in Delhi-NCR have fewer than one toilet seat for every 1,500 commuters, far below the urban planning standard of one seat for every 100 to 200 users.
At New Delhi railway station, Shiva, a corporate professional who travels frequently, described the condition of public toilets, particularly men's facilities, as deeply disappointing.
He said, "I travel a lot, and the experience of using public toilets is bad. Some toilets lack water, while the soap provided is so dirty and unhygienic that it feels like a waste of money."
The corporate professional said some private toilets also have dirty soap bottles, which makes the experience frustrating.
The concern is not limited to the capital. In Uttar Pradesh’s Noida Sector 18, signboards advertise free public toilets, but Ranjit Kumar, an ice-cream seller, said the facilities do not always meet basic needs. Flushes often fail, and water supplies frequently run dry.
"How many times can we pay Rs 10 or Rs 20 every single day?" he asked. He said some men resort to open urination despite toilets being available nearby and called for regular physical inspections to ensure the facilities are usable.
Material attributed to ActionAid Association's 2025 field surveys in Delhi-NCR also highlights the financial burden on informal workers. It states that toilets advertised as free can charge street vendors and daily wage workers Rs 15 to Rs 30 a day. For a vendor earning Rs 300 to Rs 400 daily, such expenses can take away a significant share of the day's earnings.
Schools, Hospitals And Public Spaces Expose Gaps In Everyday Hygiene
The problem becomes particularly concerning in schools, where handwashing habits are expected to develop early. Saifi, a Class VII student, said teachers in primary classes regularly reminded children to wash their hands before meals, but the emphasis often declined as students moved to higher classes.
"Once you reach Class V, it depends on your own awareness because teachers don't check," Saifi said, adding that some boys do not wash their hands after playing. He felt that the habit depended largely on whether children had learnt to take handwashing seriously.
Asrafi, a Class X student, said the school did not consistently provide soap. Where it was provided, the dispenser often contained watery, heavily diluted soap, while sanitiser was rarely available.
Nargis, a teacher, said her own experience in a government school had involved similar difficulties. "I studied in a government school, and I barely found soap. We were not even taught how to clean our hands properly, and in an emergency we used the toilets," she said.
She added that her sister, Asrana, who attends a government school, faces similar challenges. Nargis now gives her sanitiser and reminds her to use it before eating and after playing.
"Now I'm teaching in a private school where hygiene is maintained, but proper guidance and awareness classes are missing," she said. She also questioned how children from families with limited hygiene awareness could develop good habits without consistent guidance at home and school.
The NITI Aayog School Education System Report cited in the supplied material highlights the scale of the infrastructure challenge. It states that 61,540 schools lack usable toilets and 59,829 lack functional handwashing facilities. The material also identifies 98,592 schools as lacking functional girls' toilets.
Dr Deepali Bhardwaj, a dermatologist, stressed that handwashing is essential to remove germs and reduce infection transmission. She said people should wash their hands before and after eating, before cooking, after coughing or sneezing, and after contact with potentially contaminated surfaces, including those on public transport and in gyms.
"Use a mild, gentle cleanser without fragrance and always apply a moisturiser containing ingredients such as ceramides or glycerin, or petroleum jelly. Frequent handwashing can dry the skin, so it is important to maintain a balance," she said.
Her advice highlights another aspect of hygiene: proper handwashing matters, but excessive washing with harsh products can damage the skin.
Anil, a naturopath and health coach, similarly recommended mild, moisturising or syndet-based cleansers for people with sensitive skin, warning that repeated irritation can contribute to cracking and eczema.
He also raised concerns about diluted soap, saying that watering it down can allow bacteria to grow and may undermine the hygiene the product is meant to support. He noted that heightened hygiene anxiety since the pandemic can also lead some people to wash compulsively, stripping the skin's natural barrier and causing dryness, itching and dermatitis.
At a government hospital, women waiting while their loved ones underwent check-ups described another side of the problem. One woman said many people used shared bathrooms and soap frequently ran out. With handwashing stations located far from where patients were being attended to, it was difficult to leave repeatedly to wash their hands.
Sushila, one of the women, said she experienced itching after bathing, which made her concerned about the facilities' hygiene. Another woman said they had to pay Rs 30 for every bath. For families already facing financial difficulties, paying for bathing facilities and buying drinking water added to their expenses. They said they tried to use their water bottles sparingly to make them last.
The material supplied on Delhi's sanitation infrastructure also points to a gender disparity. It cites figures indicating that, of 3,192 public urinals catalogued across Delhi, only 132 are designed for women, and six of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's 12 administrative zones reportedly have no dedicated public urinals for women. The Praja Foundation figures cited in the material estimate one public toilet seat for every 9,767 men and one for every 10,343 women.
The Delhi High Court's August 2026 directions on women-only sanitation facilities also highlight gaps in access and safety. As the supplied material notes, auditing women-only washrooms and sanitary infrastructure highlights the need for authorities to check whether facilities intended for women are available and functional.
Experts Call For Reliable Facilities, Awareness And Accountability
Mansi Nigam, a physician at Kailash Deepak Hospital, said hand hygiene is essential to preventing gastrointestinal and respiratory infections, including pneumonia and influenza.
"Clean hands help stop the transmission of infections and can save lives, particularly in places where sanitation is inadequate," she said, stressing that people need access to clean water and soap to maintain proper hygiene.
She recommended washing hands with soap for at least 20 seconds, covering the palms, backs of the hands, spaces between the fingers, thumbs and fingertips. Removing rings and wristwear, and using a clean tissue or paper towel to turn off taps or open doors where possible, can help prevent recontamination.
Nigam also warned that unhygienic toilets can harbour bacteria and pose additional challenges for women using shared facilities. Hands-free toilet-seat openers and disposable or removable seat covers could reduce contact with potentially contaminated surfaces.
Dr Sfurti Mann, Clinical Director of Internal Medicine and Diabetology at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, said hand hygiene must be treated as a public health priority, supported by reliable sanitation facilities.
"People cannot be expected to maintain proper hand hygiene if toilets are unusable, water is unavailable or soap is missing. Basic facilities must support awareness," she said.
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