ETV Bharat / bharat

Global Handwashing Day: Indian Public Toilets Expose Gaps In Hygiene, Safety And Access

New Delhi: The message behind the government's cleanliness campaign, " Swachh Rahega India, Tabhi Toh Aage Badhega India ", is simple: a clean country needs healthy people and hygienic surroundings. But for commuters, students, hospital visitors and street vendors, basic hygiene can become a daily struggle when public toilets lack water, soap, working flushes or regular maintenance.

On October 15, Global Handwashing Day, experiences from Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) expose a problem that goes beyond cleanliness. The issue is not merely whether a toilet exists, but whether people can use it safely, affordably and with dignity. The absence of basic facilities also raises concerns about the everyday habits people are expected to follow when the infrastructure needed to practise them is missing.

Abhishek Gupta, a businessman from Ghaziabad’s Vaishali in Uttar Pradesh, said his experience of using a common toilet at a mall was followed by a Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), after which his condition worsened, damaging his kidney. He also pointed to the lack of public toilet facilities in his area, leaving him dependent on shared facilities.

His experience highlights concerns about public sanitation, although medical evidence is needed to attribute an individual infection to a particular toilet. The larger issue remains access to facilities that are properly maintained, supplied with water and cleaned regularly.

Over 33 per cent of public toilets across civic zones in the national capital are unusable or non-functional because of water shortages, broken flushes, and poor maintenance.

Abhishek’s case reflects a wider shortage. Data from the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) show that busy commercial and transit areas in Delhi-NCR have fewer than one toilet seat for every 1,500 commuters, far below the urban planning standard of one seat for every 100 to 200 users.

At New Delhi railway station, Shiva, a corporate professional who travels frequently, described the condition of public toilets, particularly men's facilities, as deeply disappointing.

He said, "I travel a lot, and the experience of using public toilets is bad. Some toilets lack water, while the soap provided is so dirty and unhygienic that it feels like a waste of money."

The corporate professional said some private toilets also have dirty soap bottles, which makes the experience frustrating.

The concern is not limited to the capital. In Uttar Pradesh’s Noida Sector 18, signboards advertise free public toilets, but Ranjit Kumar, an ice-cream seller, said the facilities do not always meet basic needs. Flushes often fail, and water supplies frequently run dry.

"How many times can we pay Rs 10 or Rs 20 every single day?" he asked. He said some men resort to open urination despite toilets being available nearby and called for regular physical inspections to ensure the facilities are usable.

Material attributed to ActionAid Association's 2025 field surveys in Delhi-NCR also highlights the financial burden on informal workers. It states that toilets advertised as free can charge street vendors and daily wage workers Rs 15 to Rs 30 a day. For a vendor earning Rs 300 to Rs 400 daily, such expenses can take away a significant share of the day's earnings.

Schools, Hospitals And Public Spaces Expose Gaps In Everyday Hygiene

The problem becomes particularly concerning in schools, where handwashing habits are expected to develop early. Saifi, a Class VII student, said teachers in primary classes regularly reminded children to wash their hands before meals, but the emphasis often declined as students moved to higher classes.

"Once you reach Class V, it depends on your own awareness because teachers don't check," Saifi said, adding that some boys do not wash their hands after playing. He felt that the habit depended largely on whether children had learnt to take handwashing seriously.

Asrafi, a Class X student, said the school did not consistently provide soap. Where it was provided, the dispenser often contained watery, heavily diluted soap, while sanitiser was rarely available.

Nargis, a teacher, said her own experience in a government school had involved similar difficulties. "I studied in a government school, and I barely found soap. We were not even taught how to clean our hands properly, and in an emergency we used the toilets," she said.

She added that her sister, Asrana, who attends a government school, faces similar challenges. Nargis now gives her sanitiser and reminds her to use it before eating and after playing.

"Now I'm teaching in a private school where hygiene is maintained, but proper guidance and awareness classes are missing," she said. She also questioned how children from families with limited hygiene awareness could develop good habits without consistent guidance at home and school.