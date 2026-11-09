Global Convention On Transforming Bihar On January 12 And 13; Around 1,500 Experts Expected To Attend
The convention is organised by the Bihar Foundation, which operates under the aegis of the Department of Industries, the IHD and Nalanda University
By Dev Raj
Published : November 9, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Patna: Bihar will organise a 'Global Convention on Transforming Bihar: Collective Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Shared Prosperity' on January 12 and 13 next year to gain expert and practical advice on the state's development.
Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary announced the dates and launched the website (of the event) on Monday. The convention is being billed as a landmark initiative which will bring around 1,500 scholars, policymakers, industry leaders, domain experts and eminent personalities from different walks of life to one forum.
Such a convention is being held after a 14-year gap. The previous two were held in 2007 and 2012 when Nitish Kumar was the Chief Minister. This time it will be preceded by a ‘pre-convention research forum’ on January 10 and 11 on ‘Bihar’s development: Evidence, perspectives and emerging development pathways’.
“We invite all people staying in Bihar, outside Bihar and everybody who has any link with the state to attend the convention. We want their advice so that the state could progress further. We ask the entire Bihar diaspora to connect with us via the portal (www.biharconvention27.com) that we have launched,” Vijay said.
Asserting that Bihar is at a critical juncture after making historic progress in basic infrastructure and having the largest proportion of youth in the country, the deputy chief minister said the state wanted advice to progress further.
Vijay recalled how Nitish laid the foundation for the state’s development, upon which the present Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is trying to build further.
The convention is organised by Bihar Foundation, which operates under the aegis of the Department of Industries, the Institute of Human Development (IHD) and Nalanda University, which comes under the Ministry of External Affairs.
“We have scheduled the convention while keeping in mind the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Convention scheduled between January 7 and 9 next year in Kolkata. A large number of people, including those having roots in Bihar, are expected to attend it. Since they will be in India, it will be easier for them to attend the Global Convention on Transforming Bihar,” state industries department secretary Kundan Kumar said.
Speaking on the occasion, IHD director Alakh N. Sharma said that the convention was an ambitious programme with many side events modelled after reputed international seminars and events. Industries department directors Aman Samir and Mukul Kumar Gupta were also present.
Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is the chief patron of the convention, while Vijay is the patron. Chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit is the chairman of the steering committee consisting of several IAS officers and others.
The convention will focus on providing impetus to Bihar’s growth, industrialisation, sustainable urbanisation, education and skill development, and investment opportunities, among others.
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