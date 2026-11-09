ETV Bharat / bharat

Global Convention On Transforming Bihar On January 12 And 13; Around 1,500 Experts Expected To Attend

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary announced the dates of Global Convention on Transforming Bihar 2027 and launched its portal in Patna on Monday. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Bihar will organise a 'Global Convention on Transforming Bihar: Collective Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Shared Prosperity' on January 12 and 13 next year to gain expert and practical advice on the state's development.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary announced the dates and launched the website (of the event) on Monday. The convention is being billed as a landmark initiative which will bring around 1,500 scholars, policymakers, industry leaders, domain experts and eminent personalities from different walks of life to one forum.

Such a convention is being held after a 14-year gap. The previous two were held in 2007 and 2012 when Nitish Kumar was the Chief Minister. This time it will be preceded by a ‘pre-convention research forum’ on January 10 and 11 on ‘Bihar’s development: Evidence, perspectives and emerging development pathways’.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary announced the dates of Global Convention on Transforming Bihar 2027 and launched its portal in Patna on Monday. (ETV Bharat)

“We invite all people staying in Bihar, outside Bihar and everybody who has any link with the state to attend the convention. We want their advice so that the state could progress further. We ask the entire Bihar diaspora to connect with us via the portal (www.biharconvention27.com) that we have launched,” Vijay said.

Asserting that Bihar is at a critical juncture after making historic progress in basic infrastructure and having the largest proportion of youth in the country, the deputy chief minister said the state wanted advice to progress further.

Vijay recalled how Nitish laid the foundation for the state’s development, upon which the present Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is trying to build further.