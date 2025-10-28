ETV Bharat / bharat

Global Climate Action Too Slow Despite Progress Under Paris Agreement, Warns UN Report

FILE - The UN flag flies on a stormy day at the United Nations during the United Nations General Assembly, Sept. 22, 2022. ( AP )

New Delhi: Ten years after the Paris Agreement was adopted, a latest UN report has showed that countries are making progress in cutting greenhouse gas emissions but not fast enough to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

The 2025 Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) Synthesis Report, released by the UN Climate Change on Tuesday, said the 64 new national climate plans submitted between January 2024 and September 2025 would collectively cut emissions by about 17 per cent below the 2019 levels by 2035.

Though this marks "real and increasing progress", the report said that "major acceleration is still needed in terms of delivering faster and deeper emission reductions and ensuring that the benefits of strong climate action reach all countries and peoples".

NDCs are climate action plans that every country makes under the Paris Agreement. These plans set targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and outline how each country will adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Together, these national plans determine whether the world can meet the goal of keeping temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius this century. The deadline for submitting the new NDCs was February 10, 2025, which over 90 per cent of the countries missed.

The 64 NDC-submitting countries covered in the report include the US, Russia, Japan, Brazil, Canada, the UK, Australia and Nigeria, among others. Other major emitters such as China, India, the EU, Indonesia, Iran and Saudi Arabia are yet to submit their updated plans.

According to the report, the implementation of the new NDCs would bring total greenhouse gas emissions of the 64 reporting countries down to around 13 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent by 2035 from 13.9 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent by 2030, with emissions peaking before 2030.

However, the 64 NDCs cover only about 30 per cent of global emissions, and therefore "it is not possible to draw wide-ranging global conclusions or inferences from this limited dataset". The report said countries are "bending their combined emission curve further downwards, but still not quickly enough".

It said that 89 per cent of the new climate plans include economy-wide targets, 88 per cent were informed by the outcomes of the first Global Stocktake, and 73 per cent contain adaptation components. UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell said the data shows both progress and the urgency for stronger action.