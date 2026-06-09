ETV Bharat / bharat

Chess Aspirants In Mumbai To Get An Opportunity To Become The Next 'Gukesh' Or 'Praggnanandhaa'

Indian Grandmasters announced the Global Chess Festival, 2026, that will be held from June 10-18, in Mumbai, at the World Trade Center ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The stage is set for the country's biggest chess festival, the 'Global Chess Festival 2026,' wherein players from across the world and India will gather in Mumbai to face off on the 64-square chessboard.

This event, 'Indian Chess School' is an initiative of '360 ONE,' that is to take place at the World Trade Center in Cuffe Parade from June 10 - 18. Indian Grandmasters say there is enough potential in our country, however the country needs more tournaments.

"The number of chess tournaments needs to increase. There are many talented children in our country who have the potential to become Grandmasters. However, they often lack access to the right opportunities. The sport needs to be promoted and popularized more extensively at the school level," said, India's top-seeded player, Grandmaster Iniyan P.

Arjuna Awardee and Grandmaster Pravin Thipsay feels, parents today, place a lot of emphasis on excelling in academics. Instead a balance of academics and sports also offers more opportunities.

"Nowadays, schools and parents place a lot of pressure on children to excel in academics, not giving them any opportunity to pursue any sports or Chess. If you want your child to become a 'Gukesh' or a 'Praggnanandhaa,' you must allow them to pursue a sport," said Grandmaster Thipsay told ETV Bharat.

India is currently at the pinnacle of the chess world. While Gukesh is in sensational form, other chess players too are making strides and winning tournaments.

Thipsay feels these are promising times for young players and for the game of chess in India.

Record-breaking prize money this year

One highlight of this tournament that is being organised, is the prize money for the winners. A total of ₹25 lakh will be distributed among winners in the Grandmaster group and ₹15 lakh will be awarded in the Junior Championship.

The organisers, Orion Pro Solutions, stated "This represents the largest prize purse in the world for an Under-13 tournament."

According to the organisers, the format of this year's Global Chess Festival is: 58 players participate (Group 'A' – Rated Players), which includes players from 16 countries, there will be 14 Grandmasters, 34 International Masters which includes, 2 Woman International Masters and 6 FIDE Masters (FM).