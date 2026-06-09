Chess Aspirants In Mumbai To Get An Opportunity To Become The Next 'Gukesh' Or 'Praggnanandhaa'
Arjuna Awardee and Grandmaster Pravin Thipsay feels parents today place a lot of emphasis on excelling in academics instead of balancing it with sports
Published : June 9, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Mumbai: The stage is set for the country's biggest chess festival, the 'Global Chess Festival 2026,' wherein players from across the world and India will gather in Mumbai to face off on the 64-square chessboard.
This event, 'Indian Chess School' is an initiative of '360 ONE,' that is to take place at the World Trade Center in Cuffe Parade from June 10 - 18. Indian Grandmasters say there is enough potential in our country, however the country needs more tournaments.
"The number of chess tournaments needs to increase. There are many talented children in our country who have the potential to become Grandmasters. However, they often lack access to the right opportunities. The sport needs to be promoted and popularized more extensively at the school level," said, India's top-seeded player, Grandmaster Iniyan P.
Arjuna Awardee and Grandmaster Pravin Thipsay feels, parents today, place a lot of emphasis on excelling in academics. Instead a balance of academics and sports also offers more opportunities.
"Nowadays, schools and parents place a lot of pressure on children to excel in academics, not giving them any opportunity to pursue any sports or Chess. If you want your child to become a 'Gukesh' or a 'Praggnanandhaa,' you must allow them to pursue a sport," said Grandmaster Thipsay told ETV Bharat.
India is currently at the pinnacle of the chess world. While Gukesh is in sensational form, other chess players too are making strides and winning tournaments.
Thipsay feels these are promising times for young players and for the game of chess in India.
Record-breaking prize money this year
One highlight of this tournament that is being organised, is the prize money for the winners. A total of ₹25 lakh will be distributed among winners in the Grandmaster group and ₹15 lakh will be awarded in the Junior Championship.
The organisers, Orion Pro Solutions, stated "This represents the largest prize purse in the world for an Under-13 tournament."
According to the organisers, the format of this year's Global Chess Festival is: 58 players participate (Group 'A' – Rated Players), which includes players from 16 countries, there will be 14 Grandmasters, 34 International Masters which includes, 2 Woman International Masters and 6 FIDE Masters (FM).
This group will feature 58 top-seeded invitees, including Indian stars Grandmaster Iniyan P, Sankalp Gupta, Abhijeet Gupta, and Sandipan Chanda, alongside Grandmaster Luka Paichadze (Georgia) and Grandmaster Mikhail Nikitenko (Belarus). A prize fund of ₹35,00,000 has been allocated for this group.
The lineup includes 32 players from India. There will also be 4 each from Belarus and Egypt; 3 each from Russia and Sri Lanka; 2 from Uzbekistan; and leading chess players from Georgia, Ukraine, Slovakia, Scotland, Vietnam, Canada, the USA, Costa Rica, and Cuba.
Meanwhile, Group 'B' is an open category featuring 225 players. Following nine rounds, the winner of this 'Champion of Challengers' group will directly qualify for the Masters Tournament (Group 'A') scheduled for 2027. Also, a prize money of ₹15,00,000 has been alloted for this category.
Meanwhile, Group 'C' of the tournament features 125 junior players, including two 11-year-olds arriving from the USA and Zambia. This category has always held special significance for the tournament, as it was here, in the junior section, that World Champion D Gukesh first displayed his exceptional talent.
Furthermore, players such as Divya Deshmukh and Pranav Venkatesh have previously clinched the title in this junior category.
This year, incentive prizes worth ₹10,00,000 have been set aside for this group.
Tournament History
From 2016 to 2020, nearly most of India's current top players have participated in this event. Grandmaster D Gukesh, India's chess superstar and the reigning World Champion, had won this tournament in 2018.
Other notable past participants include Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi (currently ranked third globally), Grandmaster Aditya Mittal, Grandmaster Leon Mendonca, and International Master Divya Deshmukh.
Consequently, there is immense excitement surrounding the tournament among chess players, particularly those in Group 'C'. Grandmaster Iniyan P said, "We may just get a Grandmaster of tomorrow from this group."