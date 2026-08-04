ETV Bharat / bharat

Glaw Lake Now Arunachal's 1st Ramsar Site, Recognition To Boost Biodiversity Conservation: CM Pema Khandu

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the recognition of Glaw Lake in Lohit district as the state's first Ramsar site of international importance will boost biodiversity conservation and promote sustainable livelihoods.

He said the announcement marked a major milestone in the ecological conservation history of the state and expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. Yadav on Monday announced that the pristine freshwater body has become India's 101st Ramsar site.

"The designation of Glaw Lake as Arunachal Pradesh's first Ramsar Site is a proud milestone for our state. This recognition will strengthen biodiversity conservation, promote sustainable livelihoods, and inspire future generations to protect our priceless ecosystems," Khandu said in a social media post.