Glaw Lake Now Arunachal's 1st Ramsar Site, Recognition To Boost Biodiversity Conservation: CM Pema Khandu
Glaw Lake in Arunachal Pradesh becomes India's 101st Ramsar site. The announcement marked a major milestone in the ecological conservation history of the state
Published : August 4, 2026 at 11:11 AM IST
Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the recognition of Glaw Lake in Lohit district as the state's first Ramsar site of international importance will boost biodiversity conservation and promote sustainable livelihoods.
He said the announcement marked a major milestone in the ecological conservation history of the state and expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. Yadav on Monday announced that the pristine freshwater body has become India's 101st Ramsar site.
Powered by 101 🇮🇳🌿— Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) August 3, 2026
India continues Her journey beyond a century in designating Ramsar Sites.
Delighted to announce Glaw Lake as Arunachal Pradesh’s first Ramsar Site—a significant milestone for biodiversity, water and climate security, and sustainable livelihoods.
Nestled… pic.twitter.com/VnjLwV8Xfs
"The designation of Glaw Lake as Arunachal Pradesh's first Ramsar Site is a proud milestone for our state. This recognition will strengthen biodiversity conservation, promote sustainable livelihoods, and inspire future generations to protect our priceless ecosystems," Khandu said in a social media post.
Arunachal Pradesh has its FIRST Ramsar Site, Glaw Lake in Lohit district!— Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) August 3, 2026
Heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and Hon’ble Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Shri @byadavbjp Ji for this historic recognition.
The designation of… pic.twitter.com/GnmfB3MatU
Nestled inside the Kamlang Tiger Reserve and Wildlife Sanctuary in the Eastern Himalayas, Glaw Lake sits amidst dense primary forests. Fed by perennial mountain streams, the high-altitude lake and its surrounding catchment area host over 150 tree species and 49 orchid species, making it a critical biodiversity hotspot for flora and fauna.
The Ramsar Convention is an intergovernmental environmental treaty established on February 2, 1971, in the Iranian city of Ramsar to protect wetlands like marshes, swamps, and lakes.
Administered under UNESCO, the treaty provides a global framework for national action and international cooperation for the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands and their resources. Ramsar status brings dedicated management plans, stricter legal protections, and international technical guidance to safeguard the fragile ecosystem of the Kamlang Tiger Reserve, an official said.
As a high-altitude freshwater wetland, the lake plays a crucial role in regulating local hydrology, carbon storage, and downstream river flow, he said. Global recognition acts as a catalyst for regulated, community-led eco-tourism, creating green economic opportunities for indigenous tribes living around Lohit district, the official said. The international tag also facilitates scientific research, monitoring, and potential access to national and international conservation grants, he added.
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