ETV Bharat / bharat

Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games: Kerala Dance Troupe, The Only Cultural Team, To Represent India, Asia In Europe

Thiruvananthapuram: The rhythm of anklets and the elegance of Indian classical dance are set to captivate international audiences as an eight-member troupe from Thiruvananthapuram-based Bharathakshetra Dance School prepares to perform at the cultural festival of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2.

In a matter of immense pride for Kerala and India, Bharathakshetra has emerged as the only dance group from Asia selected to perform at the prestigious quadrennial international multisport event competed by 56 countries, all former British colonies.

This marks the second time the Bharathakshetra has earned the honour. During the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Bharathakshetra had represented Asia alongside a troupe from Tamil Nadu. More than a decade later, the school has once again received an invitation to the global stage, reaffirming its reputation for artistic excellence.

Team captain Sreelakshmi J S said preparations intensified immediately after the organisers invited the troupe and requested audition videos.

Under the guidance of renowned dance guru Jayan Bharathakshetra, the dancers balanced academics with intensive rehearsals, often practising until late at night and dedicating weekends entirely to training sessions.

The troupe will present four specially choreographed performances blending Bharatanatyam, Kerala Natanam, Kathakali traditions, and Kalaripayattu, showcasing India's diverse cultural heritage to a global audience.