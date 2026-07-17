Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games: Kerala Dance Troupe, The Only Cultural Team, To Represent India, Asia In Europe
Under the guidance of guru Jayan Bharathakshetra, the dancers balanced academics with rehearsals, often practising until late at night, reports Rekha Abhilash.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 7:18 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The rhythm of anklets and the elegance of Indian classical dance are set to captivate international audiences as an eight-member troupe from Thiruvananthapuram-based Bharathakshetra Dance School prepares to perform at the cultural festival of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2.
In a matter of immense pride for Kerala and India, Bharathakshetra has emerged as the only dance group from Asia selected to perform at the prestigious quadrennial international multisport event competed by 56 countries, all former British colonies.
This marks the second time the Bharathakshetra has earned the honour. During the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Bharathakshetra had represented Asia alongside a troupe from Tamil Nadu. More than a decade later, the school has once again received an invitation to the global stage, reaffirming its reputation for artistic excellence.
Team captain Sreelakshmi J S said preparations intensified immediately after the organisers invited the troupe and requested audition videos.
Under the guidance of renowned dance guru Jayan Bharathakshetra, the dancers balanced academics with intensive rehearsals, often practising until late at night and dedicating weekends entirely to training sessions.
The troupe will present four specially choreographed performances blending Bharatanatyam, Kerala Natanam, Kathakali traditions, and Kalaripayattu, showcasing India's diverse cultural heritage to a global audience.
One of the productions narrates the story of two warring tribal communities brought together through the intervention of a deity, while another performance symbolises cultural harmony between Asia and Europe.
The all-women troupe comprises captain Sreelakshmi J S, a Canada returnee; Varna Vijayan, a fourth year LLB student; Namitha J, Marian Engineering College student; Gowri Krishna, Plus-II student of St Goretti's GHSS; Abhirami B, a Plus-1 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom; Ardhra T S, Gaya DS, both of Nirmala Bhavan GHSS; and Ardhra A, a ninth standard student of Holy Angels; selected from more than 400 students training at the institution.
Joining them on the trip are guru Jayan Bharathakshetra and Renuka Thankam.
The Kerala Government and the Department of Cultural Affairs have extended support for the initiative, while travel expenses are being jointly met by the government, the institution and the students themselves.
"As artists, we carry not just our performances but the cultural identity of our country," said Sreelakshmi, adding that performing on a global platform was a dream come true for the entire team.
As the young dancers prepare to step onto the European stage, they will carry with them the rich traditions of Kerala and the timeless spirit of Indian classical arts.
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