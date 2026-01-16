ETV Bharat / bharat

'Giving Last Opportunity': SC Seeks Status Report From Telangana Speaker In Two Weeks On Disqualification Of BRS MLAs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it is not keen on granting either four weeks or six weeks' time to the Telangana Assembly Speaker, rather he should apprise it in two weeks on the status of adjudication of disqualification pleas against BRS MLAs, who had defected to the ruling Congress.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and AG Masih. The bench gave two weeks’ time to Speaker Gaddam Prasad to file a status report indicating the steps taken for the adjudication of the disqualification pleas

"We are giving you two weeks only. Finish it up within that time…and if you are unable to do that, then we…You have not done much. He was given that time. Initially, also at your assurance, we had given time. We are giving you the last opportunity now," observed Justice Masih.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing the Speaker, requested the bench to grant time for either six weeks or four weeks. Justice Masih declined to accept this contention.

Singhvi contended that it would not be possible, as there would be a counter, rejoinder, argument, and notice. Justice Masih asked, "Why didn't you do it in the meanwhile?" Singhvi urged the bench to grant him four weeks.

"We are keeping it after two weeks to see the progress in this matter, and then accordingly we will decide…", said Justice Masih.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, also representing the Speaker, requested the bench to consider four weeks’ time, and added that it (the proceedings) will be done. "There was a session, the Assembly was in session. The secretary has changed….we are only requesting four weeks", said Rohatgi.