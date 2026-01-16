'Giving Last Opportunity': SC Seeks Status Report From Telangana Speaker In Two Weeks On Disqualification Of BRS MLAs
The bench gave two weeks’ time to the Speaker to file a status report indicating the steps taken for the adjudication of the disqualification pleas.
Published : January 16, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it is not keen on granting either four weeks or six weeks' time to the Telangana Assembly Speaker, rather he should apprise it in two weeks on the status of adjudication of disqualification pleas against BRS MLAs, who had defected to the ruling Congress.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and AG Masih. The bench gave two weeks’ time to Speaker Gaddam Prasad to file a status report indicating the steps taken for the adjudication of the disqualification pleas
"We are giving you two weeks only. Finish it up within that time…and if you are unable to do that, then we…You have not done much. He was given that time. Initially, also at your assurance, we had given time. We are giving you the last opportunity now," observed Justice Masih.
Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing the Speaker, requested the bench to grant time for either six weeks or four weeks. Justice Masih declined to accept this contention.
Singhvi contended that it would not be possible, as there would be a counter, rejoinder, argument, and notice. Justice Masih asked, "Why didn't you do it in the meanwhile?" Singhvi urged the bench to grant him four weeks.
"We are keeping it after two weeks to see the progress in this matter, and then accordingly we will decide…", said Justice Masih.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, also representing the Speaker, requested the bench to consider four weeks’ time, and added that it (the proceedings) will be done. "There was a session, the Assembly was in session. The secretary has changed….we are only requesting four weeks", said Rohatgi.
The bench said it is keeping the matter after two weeks to see the progress on it. During the hearing, senior counsel, representing the Speaker, contended that in seven cases, the order has been pronounced, while in one case, the order has been reserved.
"The Speaker could not decide all the disqualification pleas as he had to undergo eye surgery," Singhvi added and sought eight weeks’ time for completion of the proceedings.
Senior advocate Dama Seshadri Naidu, appearing for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs, said the Speaker cannot be given time repeatedly as he has not complied with the directions of the court. Naidu submitted that the Speaker was granted three-months time to decide the disqualification pleas, but that period is over long back and he strongly opposed the grant of two more weeks' time.
The bench directed that a status report be filed before the next date of hearing. The top court on November 17, 2025, issued a contempt notice to the Telangana Assembly Speaker for not complying with its direction to decide disqualification pleas against 10 BRS MLAs, who had defected to the ruling Congress.
The top court on July 31, 2025, had directed the Assembly Speaker to decide in three months the matter of the disqualification of the 10 BRS MLAs.
On a plea by BRS leaders, the apex court had observed the non-compliance of its earlier directions as the "grossest kind of contempt" while issuing notices to the Speaker and others.
The top court had also issued notice on a separate plea filed on behalf of the office of the speaker seeking an extension of time by eight more weeks to decide the disqualification pleas.
