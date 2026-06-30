‘Giving Back What God Gave Me’: 75-year-old Karnataka Woman Donates Her House, Rs 5 Lakh To Temple
Sharadamma’s husband, who had named the house after Chamundeshwari Mata, died six years ago; now she lives alone as she has no children.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
Shivamogga: Ghar ek mandir hai (A home is a temple). So, when Yellappa of Chamundipur in Ayanur of Karnataka’s Shivamogga district constructed his house, he named it after Chamundeshwari Mata. Now when he is no more, his wife Sharadamma has donated it to the local Chamundeshwari temple.
“I am giving back what God gave me. There is nothing of mine in this. It is all Her inspiration," says Sharadamma, whose husband had died six years ago.
With the house, the 75-year-old woman, who has no children, also gave a fixed deposit of Rs 5 lakh to the temple. Out of this amount, Rs 4 lakh was used for constructing a community hall and the remaining Rs 1 lakh was invested in the formation of Chamundeshwari Mahila Sangh.
"Sharadamma is from our village. Not everyone is blessed with such charitable intent. Her husband Yellappa had built a house and named it after Chamundeshwari Mata. After his death, he had intended to sell the house and donate the money to the temple,” says temple committee president Seetha Naik. “After Yellappa died, Sharadamma came to us and gave the house deed and FD money of Rs 5 lakh. With her money, we built the temple's community hall."
Not only this, Sharadamma, who works as a domestic help, gives a certain percentage of her earnings to the temple every month. “If she earns Rs 30, she keeps Rs 10 and gives Rs 20 to the temple,” says Sushila, the president of the women's association. “The Chamundeshwari Women's Association is being run with Sharadamma's money. Twenty people have joined the women's association. We are also paying salaries to the temple workers with the money that comes from this.”
Since Sharadamma gave everything she needed for her life to the temple, the temple committee is taking care of her. "The temple has no other income. Sharadamma, who donated to the temple, has been honoured. Now the temple committee is taking care of her," says Naik.
The women's association too has come forward. “We go to Sharadamma's house once a week, pray for her well-being and give her the necessary medicines,” says Sushila.
Sharadamma is leading a contented life now. "I give Rs 500 every month to the temple. That is the inspiration of Goddess. She has done everything for me. Mother Chamundeshwari runs my life," she says.
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