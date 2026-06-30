ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Giving Back What God Gave Me’: 75-year-old Karnataka Woman Donates Her House, Rs 5 Lakh To Temple

Sharadamma, who works as the help, gives a certain percentage of her earnings to the temple every month. ( ETV Bharat )

Shivamogga: Ghar ek mandir hai (A home is a temple). So, when Yellappa of Chamundipur in Ayanur of Karnataka’s Shivamogga district constructed his house, he named it after Chamundeshwari Mata. Now when he is no more, his wife Sharadamma has donated it to the local Chamundeshwari temple.

“I am giving back what God gave me. There is nothing of mine in this. It is all Her inspiration," says Sharadamma, whose husband had died six years ago.

With the house, the 75-year-old woman, who has no children, also gave a fixed deposit of Rs 5 lakh to the temple. Out of this amount, Rs 4 lakh was used for constructing a community hall and the remaining Rs 1 lakh was invested in the formation of Chamundeshwari Mahila Sangh.

"Sharadamma is from our village. Not everyone is blessed with such charitable intent. Her husband Yellappa had built a house and named it after Chamundeshwari Mata. After his death, he had intended to sell the house and donate the money to the temple,” says temple committee president Seetha Naik. “After Yellappa died, Sharadamma came to us and gave the house deed and FD money of Rs 5 lakh. With her money, we built the temple's community hall."