ETV Bharat / bharat

Give Us A Date For Jantar Mantar Protest, Else We'll Hit The Streets Again: CJP Gives 24-Hour Deadline To Police

CJP's Saurav Das ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), protesting against alleged electoral irregularities and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to Delhi Police. Party leaders visited the Parliament Street Police Station on Monday and submitted an application to schedule a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar.

The CJP alleges that police officer Sachin Sharma did not meet them. The party has clearly stated that if no response is received within 24 hours, it will call for a protest again.

Application For Jantar Mantar Protest Submitted CJP spokesperson Vijay Reddy stated that party leaders went to the Parliament Street Police Station to meet officer Sachin Sharma, but the latter did not meet them. The party submitted an application to the police requesting a date for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar. Reddy said previously, the police had cited their failure to apply for a protest 10 days in advance as the reason for their objection. This time, the party has submitted a written application. He added that regardless of whether the police set a date 5, 7, or 10 days later, permission must be granted to hold a peaceful sit-in at the designated protest site, Jantar Mantar.