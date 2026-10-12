Give Us A Date For Jantar Mantar Protest, Else We'll Hit The Streets Again: CJP Gives 24-Hour Deadline To Police
CJP spokesperson Vijay Reddy said they are preparing to intensify their movement, not call it off, alleges physical assault on protesters during detention.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), protesting against alleged electoral irregularities and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to Delhi Police. Party leaders visited the Parliament Street Police Station on Monday and submitted an application to schedule a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar.
The CJP alleges that police officer Sachin Sharma did not meet them. The party has clearly stated that if no response is received within 24 hours, it will call for a protest again.
Application For Jantar Mantar Protest Submitted
CJP spokesperson Vijay Reddy stated that party leaders went to the Parliament Street Police Station to meet officer Sachin Sharma, but the latter did not meet them. The party submitted an application to the police requesting a date for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar.
Reddy said previously, the police had cited their failure to apply for a protest 10 days in advance as the reason for their objection. This time, the party has submitted a written application. He added that regardless of whether the police set a date 5, 7, or 10 days later, permission must be granted to hold a peaceful sit-in at the designated protest site, Jantar Mantar.
The CJP has also clarified that it will await a response from the police for the next 24 hours. Reddy said that if no response regarding permission or the next steps is received within this timeframe, the party will mobilise its supporters, volunteers, and people from various parts of the country for a protest once again.
Questions Raised Over Police Action
Reddy also questioned the police action of detaining protesters in Delhi. He stated that amid the deployment of a large number of police and paramilitary personnel, protesters were loaded on to buses and taken to various detention centres. He also alleged that protesters were physically assaulted during detention. Reddy mentioned that orders to shut down the internet were issued at some detention centres, and condemned the detention of women and minors, noting that they were held until late at night.
The CJP has made it clear that it intends to escalate its agitation, rather than call it off. It all hangs in balance over Delhi Police's decision. For now, the CJP has clarified that the protest will continue.
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