ETV Bharat / bharat

Girls Shouldn't Give Up Education Due To Lack Of Sanitary Napkins, Gender-Segregated Toilets In Schools: SC

In this photograph, an Indian schoolgirl demonstrates how to use a machine to burn used sanitary napkins at a school run by sanitation charity Sulabh International in New Delhi. (Representational Image) ( AFP )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stressed that girls should not give up education only for the reason that sanitary napkins and functional, gender-segregated toilets are not available at schools and asked the Centre to ensure that its directions in this regard are effectively complied with in letter and spirit.

The apex court's observation came after the Centre said its January 30 judgement directing authorities to provide free sanitary napkins to girl students and functional, gender-segregated toilets at schools has led to galvanisation of efforts in all states and Union Territories.

"Make good use of it. It is for the good of women and girls of this country. Girls should not give up education and sit at home and do some domestic work only for this reason," a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan observed.

"Now, it is for you to make the most of it and see that as far as possible, the benefits are extended in terms of our judgment," the bench told Additional Solicitor General Archana Pathak Dave, who was appearing for the Centre.

In the landmark judgment delivered on January 30 to ensure gender justice and educational equity, the apex court directed all states and UTs to provide free oxo-biodegradable sanitary napkins to girl students and functional, gender-segregated toilets for all students at schools.

It had issued a slew of directions to all states and UTs to ensure that these facilities were provided in schools irrespective of whether they were government-run, aided or private. On Monday, the law officer referred to the summary of compliance with the directions issued by the top court in its verdict.

"Are you collecting data from all the states?" the bench asked. Dave said the Centre has collected data of roughly two to two-and-a-half months from the states. The bench said the Centre should proceed further to see that directions issued by the apex court were effectively complied with in letter and spirit.

"The Union should keep guiding all the states in this regard. The Union should periodically keep collecting the necessary data and information from all the states as regards the due compliance of our directions," the bench said.

The top court said it would keep monitoring the compliance of directions every three months. It said the Centre would furnish a fresh report of further progress in the matter every three months.

One of the advocates referred to an interim application filed in the matter and said that in its verdict, the apex court has used the word "oxo-biodegradable" sanitary napkins, which he claimed was counterproductive to the environment.