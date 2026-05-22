Girl Among 11 Children Rescued From Karmabhoomi Express At Ambala Cantt Station
They were being trafficked by smugglers to work as labourers in various factories across different districts, including Ludhiana in Punjab and Ambala in Haryana.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST
Ambala: Eleven minor children from Bihar, including a girl, were rescued from the New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar Express at Ambala Cantt station in Haryana on Friday. They were being trafficked by smugglers to work as labourers in various factories across different districts, including Ludhiana in Punjab and Ambala in Haryana.
The 'Just Right for Children Alliance' received a tip-off via their toll-free helpline number 18001027222. Acting on this information, a joint team comprising Childline, the RPF (Railway Protection Force), and the GRP (Government Railway Police) was constituted. Taking swift action, the team launched a search operation on the train. During the inspection of the train, a total of 11 children were rescued.
During questioning, the children said that they were residents of Bihar and were being transported to work in factories in various regions, including Ludhiana in Punjab. Additionally, arrangements were being made to send some of them to Ambala for various types of work.
Speaking to media persons, Sub-Inspector Narendra of the Crime Branch (Anti-Human Trafficking Unit) said, "We received a tip-off that several children were being transported via the New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar Express to work in various regions across the country, including Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir. Acting on this information, a raid was conducted, resulting in the rescue of 10 boys and one girl. The children were indeed being taken away to work as labourers. Following the rescue, the children have been placed in a safe shelter, and their families are currently being notified."
A case was registered.
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