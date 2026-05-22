ETV Bharat / bharat

Girl Among 11 Children Rescued From Karmabhoomi Express At Ambala Cantt Station

Ambala: Eleven minor children from Bihar, including a girl, were rescued from the New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar Express at Ambala Cantt station in Haryana on Friday. They were being trafficked by smugglers to work as labourers in various factories across different districts, including Ludhiana in Punjab and Ambala in Haryana.

The 'Just Right for Children Alliance' received a tip-off via their toll-free helpline number 18001027222. Acting on this information, a joint team comprising Childline, the RPF (Railway Protection Force), and the GRP (Government Railway Police) was constituted. Taking swift action, the team launched a search operation on the train. During the inspection of the train, a total of 11 children were rescued.

During questioning, the children said that they were residents of Bihar and were being transported to work in factories in various regions, including Ludhiana in Punjab. Additionally, arrangements were being made to send some of them to Ambala for various types of work.