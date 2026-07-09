'Gigantic Scandal Led To Dismissals': Congress On Removal Of Bhupender Yadav's Aides
The Congress on Wednesday had alleged a collapse of governance in the Union environment ministry.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 2:06 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday stepped up its attack on the government over the "sudden sacking" of four close aides of Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, alleging that there has been a "gigantic scandal" that has led to the dismissals.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said from June 2025 onwards, determined efforts have been made by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change and the Rajasthan government to redraw the critical tiger habitat boundary at Sariska (near Alwar).
From June 2025 onwards, determined efforts have been made by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change and the Rajasthan Govt to redraw the critical tiger habitat boundary at Sariska (near Alwar). This will enable over 50 mining companies which have been…— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 9, 2026
This will enable over 50 mining companies, which have been closed down, to resume operations, the former environment minister said.
"Then on September 20 2025, the Forest Survey of India in a communication to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change had recommended strongly against the redefinition of the Aravalli Hills that would open up the range to mining and real estate development. The Supreme Court-mandated Central Empowered Committee and the Supreme Court's Amicus Curiae had also supported the FSI. Yet the Ministry advocated the redefinition," he said on X.
These developments bear recall now in light of the sudden sacking of four close aides of the Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Ramesh said.
"This shows a complete collapse of due diligence and accountability at the very top. Undoubtedly there has been a gigantic scandal that has led to these dismissals," the Congress leader said.
The Congress on Wednesday had alleged a collapse of governance in the Union environment ministry after four close aides of Yadav were "sacked" in two days.
Ramesh alleged that the ministry has done little to protect the environment and forests in the country and that the "Paryavaran Mantralay has become a Pravachan Mantralay".
According to separate official orders issued on July 3, the environment ministry simultaneously removed the private secretary to Yadav and two additional private secretaries.
The private secretary to the minister was removed on "administrative grounds", while the appointment of one additional private secretary was terminated and the other additional private secretary was "prematurely repatriated" to his parent cadre.
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