ETV Bharat / bharat

'Gigantic Scandal Led To Dismissals': Congress On Removal Of Bhupender Yadav's Aides

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday stepped up its attack on the government over the "sudden sacking" of four close aides of Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, alleging that there has been a "gigantic scandal" that has led to the dismissals.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said from June 2025 onwards, determined efforts have been made by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change and the Rajasthan government to redraw the critical tiger habitat boundary at Sariska (near Alwar).

This will enable over 50 mining companies, which have been closed down, to resume operations, the former environment minister said.

"Then on September 20 2025, the Forest Survey of India in a communication to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change had recommended strongly against the redefinition of the Aravalli Hills that would open up the range to mining and real estate development. The Supreme Court-mandated Central Empowered Committee and the Supreme Court's Amicus Curiae had also supported the FSI. Yet the Ministry advocated the redefinition," he said on X.