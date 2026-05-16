ETV Bharat / bharat

Gig Workers Call 5-Hour Nationwide Shutdown, Seek Rs 20 Per Km

New Delhi: The Gig & Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU) called for a nationwide temporary shutdown of app-based services between 12 pm and 5 pm on Saturday, while demanding a minimum payment of Rs 20 per kilometre for delivery and transport workers following the latest fuel price hike.

In a statement, the union said the recent increase in petrol and diesel prices would place an additional financial burden on workers engaged in food delivery, ride-hailing, logistics and other app-based services.

According to the union, nearly 1.2 crore gig and platform workers are likely to be directly affected by the rise in fuel costs. The union also called for a nationwide temporary shutdown of app-based services from 12 pm to 5 pm on Saturday in protest against rising expenses and stagnant compensation structures.

GIPSWU said oil marketing companies (OMCs) recently increased petrol and diesel prices by around Rs 3 per litre, which is the first major nationwide fuel price hike in almost four years. The union attributed the rise in fuel prices to elevated international crude oil prices and continued instability in global energy markets amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.