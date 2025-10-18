Gift A FASTag Annual Pass To Your Loved Ones: Here Is How You Can Do It
The NHAI announced on Saturday that one can gift a FASTag annual pass to anyone.
Published : October 18, 2025 at 3:52 PM IST
New Delhi: Searching for the perfect Diwali gift? Consider a FASTag Annual Pass to surprise your loved ones. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) announced Saturday that the pass can now be gifted through the 'Rajmargyatra app'. This Diwali, offer convenience and seamless travel as a thoughtful present.
With the FASTag annual pass, you or your loved ones can drive across India’s highways without worrying about toll payments or running out of balance. Give the gift of hassle-free road trips—make travel smoother and cost-effective this Diwali.
Ready To Gift A FASTag this Diwali? Here’s How To Do It
- To gift the pass, open the Rajmargyatra app, select Toll Road Information, and choose Annual Pass.
- After selecting Annual Pass, select 'Add Pass.' Enter the recipient's vehicle number and contact details.
- The app will send an OTP to your number. Once you verify the OTP, the annual pass is activated on the recipient's FASTag.
- The pass lets you travel seamlessly without needing frequent recharges.
Rajmargyatra App
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched 'Rajmargyatra,' a mobile app to simplify travel on Indian National Highways. The app is available on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store. It provides information about highways and allows users to report complaints.
About The FASTag Annual Pass
The annual pass costs Rs 3,000. It is valid for one year or 200 toll plaza crossings and is available for all non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag. Upon paying the one-time fee through the Rajmargyatra App, the pass is activated on the existing FASTag within two hours.
After reaching the limit, FASTag switches to regular pay-per-trip mode. At point-based toll plazas, each one-way crossing counts as a trip, a return as two; in closed or ticketed systems, a full journey from entry to exit is one trip.
Some FASTags, especially those for new vehicles, may only register the chassis number. To activate the Annual Pass, update your FASTag with the full vehicle registration number.
Use UPI, debit or credit card, or net banking to pay for the pass. FASTag wallet balances cannot be used for this payment.
Since the FASTag annual pass launch on August 15, 2025, over 25 lakh users have purchased it and completed about 5.67 crore transactions in two months. This response indicates that the pass provides a seamless travel experience for National Highway users.
