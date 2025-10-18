ETV Bharat / bharat

Gift A FASTag Annual Pass To Your Loved Ones: Here Is How You Can Do It

New Delhi: Searching for the perfect Diwali gift? Consider a FASTag Annual Pass to surprise your loved ones. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) announced Saturday that the pass can now be gifted through the 'Rajmargyatra app'. This Diwali, offer convenience and seamless travel as a thoughtful present.

With the FASTag annual pass, you or your loved ones can drive across India’s highways without worrying about toll payments or running out of balance. Give the gift of hassle-free road trips—make travel smoother and cost-effective this Diwali.

Ready To Gift A FASTag this Diwali? Here’s How To Do It

To gift the pass, open the Rajmargyatra app, select Toll Road Information, and choose Annual Pass.

After selecting Annual Pass, select 'Add Pass.' Enter the recipient's vehicle number and contact details.

The app will send an OTP to your number. Once you verify the OTP, the annual pass is activated on the recipient's FASTag.

The pass lets you travel seamlessly without needing frequent recharges.

Rajmargyatra App

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched 'Rajmargyatra,' a mobile app to simplify travel on Indian National Highways. The app is available on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store. It provides information about highways and allows users to report complaints.

About The FASTag Annual Pass