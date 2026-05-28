Chhattisgarh: Giant Malabar Squirrel Sighting Puts Smile On Nature Lover's Faces, Raises Barnawapara's Biodiversity
Nature enthusiasts are excited by the sighting of the rare species, one of India's largest arboreal squirrels, during a summer camp birding trail.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 12:39 PM IST
Balodabazar: The forests of Chhattisgarh are once again making headlines for their rich biodiversity. Specifically, during the 'Devpur Summer Camp 2026' — organised under the Balodabazar Forest Division — participants on a birding trail spotted a massive, colorful squirrel. It has been identified as the Giant Malabar Squirrel, one of India's rare arboreal species.
The blend of red, brown, black, and cream colors adorning its body sets it apart from other wildlife. This species is distinctly different from common squirrels; it is significantly larger in size and is an exclusively arboreal (tree-dwelling) species.
Hemant Verma, a nature and bird enthusiast from Balodabazar, noted that the sighting of the Giant Malabar Squirrel in the Devpur forest indicates that the region's forest area remains rich and balanced in terms of biodiversity. Such species are typically sighted only when the forest ecosystem is healthy and secure. He added that spotting this rare creature during the birding trail was a special experience for all participants.
How Special Is This Squirrel?
⦁ The Giant Malabar Squirrel is one of India's largest arboreal (tree-dwelling) squirrels
⦁ Its total length, including the tail, can reach up to 3 ft
⦁ The vibrant blend of colours on its body makes it attractive
⦁ It is capable of leaping distances of up to 20 ft from one tree to another
Barnawapara's Biodiversity Back In Spotlight
The Barnawapara Sanctuary and the surrounding forest area are already renowned for their biodiversity. The region is home to numerous rare birds, butterflies, small mammals, and other wildlife species. However, the sighting of the Giant Malabar Squirrel raises its biological richness. Experts believe the presence of such sensitive species within a forest indicates that its ecosystem is vibrant and balanced.
Commenting on the sighting, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Dhammasheel Ganvir said the forests of Barnawapara and its surrounding areas are of immense significance from a biodiversity perspective. He noted that such wildlife sightings demonstrate that efforts currently being undertaken toward forest conservation are yielding tangible results.
Ganvir said, "Forests are not merely clusters of trees; they serve as home to thousands of living creatures. The presence of such species serves as a reminder of just how crucial it is to maintain the natural balance."
A Boost for Nature Tourism
For the children and young adults participating in the Devpur Summer Camp, the sighting was an exciting change. Many participants witnessed a rare wildlife species up close for the first time. The sudden appearance of this squirrel during a jungle safari and birding trail hike became the most thrilling highlight of the camp. Nature experts believe such experiences foster a heightened sense of awareness regarding environmental conservation among children and youth.
Expert Tanuja Roy Chowdhury believes if such wildlife sightings continue to occur consistently, this region could potentially evolve into a major hub for eco-tourism and birding activities in the future. The Devpur Forest and the Barnawapara Sanctuary already serve as popular attractions for nature enthusiasts. Now, the presence of rare species such as the Giant Malabar Squirrel could make it even more special.
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