ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh: Giant Malabar Squirrel Sighting Puts Smile On Nature Lover's Faces, Raises Barnawapara's Biodiversity

Balodabazar: The forests of Chhattisgarh are once again making headlines for their rich biodiversity. Specifically, during the 'Devpur Summer Camp 2026' — organised under the Balodabazar Forest Division — participants on a birding trail spotted a massive, colorful squirrel. It has been identified as the Giant Malabar Squirrel, one of India's rare arboreal species.

The blend of red, brown, black, and cream colors adorning its body sets it apart from other wildlife. This species is distinctly different from common squirrels; it is significantly larger in size and is an exclusively arboreal (tree-dwelling) species.

Hemant Verma, a nature and bird enthusiast from Balodabazar, noted that the sighting of the Giant Malabar Squirrel in the Devpur forest indicates that the region's forest area remains rich and balanced in terms of biodiversity. Such species are typically sighted only when the forest ecosystem is healthy and secure. He added that spotting this rare creature during the birding trail was a special experience for all participants.

How Special Is This Squirrel?

⦁ The Giant Malabar Squirrel is one of India's largest arboreal (tree-dwelling) squirrels

⦁ Its total length, including the tail, can reach up to 3 ft

⦁ The vibrant blend of colours on its body makes it attractive

⦁ It is capable of leaping distances of up to 20 ft from one tree to another