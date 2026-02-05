GI Tagging Of 38 Madhya Pradesh Products Stuck In Red Tape
As per sources, the state government departments are yet to provide additional information sought by the GI Registry in Chennai.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
Bhopal: The process of getting Geographical Indication (GI) for no less than 38 products in Madhya Pradesh is struck in the official files of the Madhya Pradesh government, as the state government departments are yet to provide additional information sought by the GI Registry in Chennai.
As per sources, the government had submitted the application for availing GI tags for these 38 products to the GI Registry, following which the latter had asked for some further details and clarifications which are yet to be provided by the concerned departments. The applications for 16 of these products were submitted months ago.
Among the products for which the GI tag has been sought is the coffee grown in Kukru Khamla area of Betul district, located at a distance of 90 km from the district headquarters. The British built a rest house in Kukru in 1906 and around 81 years ago, in 1944, a British woman named Florence Hendricks planted coffee in 160 acres. It is said that she exported the Arabica coffee beans grown here to Britain.
Similarly, Chopna handicrafts are considered the hallmark of Betul. The teak found in Betul's forests is considered to be of the finest quality and is carved into various shapes.
The Shahpura and Tigaria villages in Betul are keeping alive the centuries old Bharaiva or Dhokra craft that involves creation of stunning sculptures using wax and metal in clay molds. This craft is considered primarily associated with the Gond tribe. Baldev Waghmare of Betul has received national recognition for this craft.
This apart, efforts are underway to secure a GI tag for the Gond tribe's famous musical instrument of ‘Bana’. It is said that upon hearing this instrument, Bada Dev, the center of tribal faith, was pleased and blessed the Gond community with prosperity.
Similarly, after the Gond tribal paintings of Madhya Pradesh received a GI tag, government in planning to secure a GI tag for the tribal dolls of Jhabua. These tribal dolls, depicting men and women from the Bhil and Bhilal communities, are primarily made using scraps of old clothing, clay, cotton and wire.
Madhya Pradesh’s Minister for Co-operation Vishwas Sarang said, “The state government is trying to create new opportunities for development, welfare and employment. Our effort is to create new opportunities by registering the products that give an identity to the state.”
The products that are awaiting a GI tag include Chopna woodcraft of Betul, Shahpur terracotta, metal jewellery of Betul, Kukru Khamla coffee, Baiga handloom products of Dindori, handloom products of Chhindwara, Chiteri painting of Gwalior, Khilchipur handloom products of Mandsaur, handmade carpets of Bhind, Sheopur wood carvings, Satna metal utensils and crafts, Mandsaur lac bangles and crafts, Ujjain metal crafts, Ujjain terracotta, wooden combs of Ujjain, bamboo craft of Balaghat and aastha handloom products of Rampur in Sidhi district.
Other products in the list are handmade carpets from Sironj in Vidisha, stone carvings from Chanderi, Chandra Nagar terracotta from Chhatarpur, amla from Panna, tribal dolls from Jhabua, Bana musical instrument, Bolni lid basket, Chikara musical instrument, Pithora paintings, Teak wood works from Betul, Rock honey, Panja carpet from Alirajpur Jobat, Nandana block print from Tarpur in Neemuch, Khurchan from Satna, Mawa Bati from Sonkachchh in Malwa, Jiraman from Indore, Malwa paintings, Sarangpur handloom and sarees along with Bhopali purse and zari.
Sources disclosed that to obtain a GI tag for any product, the relevant department of a state government must apply to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. This application is then sent to the GI Registry in Chennai where a committee of experts evaluates the product's documents and specifications. If any deficiencies are found, a Formality Check Report (FCR) is sent to the relevant department. Once this is completed, the product is granted a GI tag.
The case of delay in 38 products awaiting GI tag has allegedly exposed negligence on the part of several departments. Of the 38 products submitted by the state government, the GI Registry in Chennai is awaiting responses from departments regarding 16 products.
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry provided this information in a written response to a parliamentary question. The state government submitted applications for these 16 products between one and three years ago.
According to reports, an application for the Bana was submitted three years ago and the department concerned has not yet provided the additional information sought by the Registry. The same situation applies to Pithoragarh paintings from Madhya Pradesh, Betul teakwood, Rock honey, Panja carpets and Sonkachh's Mawa Baati. Information has also recently been sought from departments regarding 22 other products.
The products from the state that have got a GI tag include the diamonds mined in Panna. There are some products for which a GI tag has been provided jointly with the neighbouring states. These include Mahoba's Desawari paan, Bundelkhand's Kathia and the famous Nagpur oranges.
Also Read: