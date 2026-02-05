ETV Bharat / bharat

GI Tagging Of 38 Madhya Pradesh Products Stuck In Red Tape

Bhopal: The process of getting Geographical Indication (GI) for no less than 38 products in Madhya Pradesh is struck in the official files of the Madhya Pradesh government, as the state government departments are yet to provide additional information sought by the GI Registry in Chennai.

As per sources, the government had submitted the application for availing GI tags for these 38 products to the GI Registry, following which the latter had asked for some further details and clarifications which are yet to be provided by the concerned departments. The applications for 16 of these products were submitted months ago.

Among the products for which the GI tag has been sought is the coffee grown in Kukru Khamla area of Betul district, located at a distance of 90 km from the district headquarters. The British built a rest house in Kukru in 1906 and around 81 years ago, in 1944, a British woman named Florence Hendricks planted coffee in 160 acres. It is said that she exported the Arabica coffee beans grown here to Britain.

Similarly, Chopna handicrafts are considered the hallmark of Betul. The teak found in Betul's forests is considered to be of the finest quality and is carved into various shapes.

The Shahpura and Tigaria villages in Betul are keeping alive the centuries old Bharaiva or Dhokra craft that involves creation of stunning sculptures using wax and metal in clay molds. This craft is considered primarily associated with the Gond tribe. Baldev Waghmare of Betul has received national recognition for this craft.

This apart, efforts are underway to secure a GI tag for the Gond tribe's famous musical instrument of ‘Bana’. It is said that upon hearing this instrument, Bada Dev, the center of tribal faith, was pleased and blessed the Gond community with prosperity.

Similarly, after the Gond tribal paintings of Madhya Pradesh received a GI tag, government in planning to secure a GI tag for the tribal dolls of Jhabua. These tribal dolls, depicting men and women from the Bhil and Bhilal communities, are primarily made using scraps of old clothing, clay, cotton and wire.

Madhya Pradesh’s Minister for Co-operation Vishwas Sarang said, “The state government is trying to create new opportunities for development, welfare and employment. Our effort is to create new opportunities by registering the products that give an identity to the state.”