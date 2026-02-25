'Ghooskhor Pandat' Row: Vilifying Any Community Constitutionally Impermissible, Says Supreme Court Judge
Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said fraternity is distinctly perceived as a vital instrument for realising equality and fostering harmony among the diverse sections of the society.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 1:41 PM IST
New Delhi: Supreme Court Judge Ujjal Bhuyan has said it is constitutionally impermissible for anybody, whether state or non-state actors, to vilify or denigrate any community through speeches, memes, cartoons, visual arts or any other medium.
Justice Bhuyan made the observation in his separate judgment on a plea challenging the Netflix film title “Ghooskhor Pandat.” A bench comprising Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Bhuyan had disposed of the matter last week after the filmmaker agreed to change the title.
In his judgment, recently uploaded on the apex court’s website, Justice Bhuyan said the idea of fraternity was envisioned as a deep sense of well-being for others and understood as essential to counterbalance individualism, thereby preventing anarchy and sustaining moral order in society.
He observed that, unlike the West, in India, fraternity is distinctly perceived as a vital instrument for realising equality and fostering harmony among the diverse segments of society. It serves as a conduit for transcending societal disparities and working towards collective well-being.
“Therefore, in the Indian constitutional context, fraternity assumes a dynamic and inclusive role, aligning with the broader goals of social justice, equality and upliftment. It is therefore constitutionally impermissible for anybody, be it the state or non-state actors, through any medium, such as speeches, memes, cartoons, visual arts, to vilify and denigrate any community”, he said.
Justice Bhuyan said it will be violative of the Constitution to target any particular community on the basis of religion, language, caste or region by whosoever he or she may be. "This is particularly true for public figures occupying high constitutional office who have taken the solemn oath to uphold the Constitution," he added.
He observed that in a democracy, it is not necessary that everyone should sing the same song; freedom of expression is the rule.
He said everyone has the fundamental right to form their own opinion on any issue of general concern. “Freedom of expression cannot be suppressed on account of threats of demonstration and violence. That would tantamount to negation of the rule of law and a surrender to blackmail and intimidation," he said.
“It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow human beings. Thus, cultivating a sense of brotherhood and respecting fellow citizens irrespective of caste, religion, or language is a constitutional dharma each one of us must follow,” he said.
He further said that the fundamental freedom under Article 19(1)(a) can be reasonably restricted only for the purposes mentioned in Article 19(2), and the restriction must be justified on the anvil of necessity and not the quicksand of convenience or expediency.
“In S. Rangarajan also, a three Judge Bench of this Court affirmed and reiterated this principle holding that the standard to be applied by the Censor Board or by the courts for judging a film should be that of an ordinary man of common sense and prudence and not that of an out of the ordinary or hypersensitive man”, he said.
