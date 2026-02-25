ETV Bharat / bharat

'Ghooskhor Pandat' Row: Vilifying Any Community Constitutionally Impermissible, Says Supreme Court Judge

New Delhi: Supreme Court Judge Ujjal Bhuyan has said it is constitutionally impermissible for anybody, whether state or non-state actors, to vilify or denigrate any community through speeches, memes, cartoons, visual arts or any other medium.

Justice Bhuyan made the observation in his separate judgment on a plea challenging the Netflix film title “Ghooskhor Pandat.” A bench comprising Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Bhuyan had disposed of the matter last week after the filmmaker agreed to change the title.

In his judgment, recently uploaded on the apex court’s website, Justice Bhuyan said the idea of fraternity was envisioned as a deep sense of well-being for others and understood as essential to counterbalance individualism, thereby preventing anarchy and sustaining moral order in society.

He observed that, unlike the West, in India, fraternity is distinctly perceived as a vital instrument for realising equality and fostering harmony among the diverse segments of society. It serves as a conduit for transcending societal disparities and working towards collective well-being.

“Therefore, in the Indian constitutional context, fraternity assumes a dynamic and inclusive role, aligning with the broader goals of social justice, equality and upliftment. It is therefore constitutionally impermissible for anybody, be it the state or non-state actors, through any medium, such as speeches, memes, cartoons, visual arts, to vilify and denigrate any community”, he said.

Justice Bhuyan said it will be violative of the Constitution to target any particular community on the basis of religion, language, caste or region by whosoever he or she may be. "This is particularly true for public figures occupying high constitutional office who have taken the solemn oath to uphold the Constitution," he added.