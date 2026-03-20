ETV Bharat / bharat

Ghaziabad 'Terror' Revelations: Photos, Videos, Location Data Of Sikar's Khatu Shyam Temple Sent To Pakistan

Sikar: Evidence obtained from the mobile phones of suspects apprehended by Ghaziabad Police in UP over the week, has confirmed that photographs, videos, and location data from the Khatu Shyam Ji temple and surrounding areas in Rajasthan's Sikar district, were being transmitted to Pakistan. Following this revelation, security agencies have been placed on high alert.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Khatu Shyam Ji police station, Rao Anand, said investigations have revealed that the six suspects who were arrested by Ghaziabad Police from Kaushambi, possessed intelligence regarding several prominent religious sites across the country. Their data also included videos of several railway stations and other crowded public spaces. Investigating agencies claim the suspects were receiving online training, funding, and directives from Pakistan, and that the intelligence they collected was being relayed to terrorist organisations.

According to the DSP, the suspects conducted reconnaissance of several sensitive locations and transmitted detailed information on these to Pakistan. Furthermore, plans were reportedly being devised to install CCTV cameras at these specific sites. Currently, police are subjecting the suspects to intensive interrogation, a process expected to yield further significant revelations regarding the scope and nature of this network. In the wake of these events, security arrangements in the area surrounding the Khatu Shyam Ji temple have been further tightened.