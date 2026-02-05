Ghaziabad Sisters' Death: What Circumstances Led To Tragedy? Diary, Online Influence Angles Under Probe
Police said a note suggested the influence of Korean culture, but no specific mobile application was mentioned, as cyber and psychological angles are examined.
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: The heartbreaking incident in Ghaziabad, where the three minor sisters committed suicide over alleged addiction to Korean mobile games, has left the residential neighbourhood in shock. An investigation is currently underway as to what led to the tragedy.
As of now, a ‘nine-page diary’ recovered from the house is being considered the main evidence in the probe. The police are also probing the girls’ reported online exposure and family circumstances.
What Led To The Suicide: Diary Points To Emotional Distress
The pocket diary recovered from the sisters’ room contains repeated references to the girls’ deep attachment to Korean culture, which appears to have been a major emotional anchor in their lives.
On one of the diary pages, it reads, “We love Korean. Love, love, love,” while another line urges readers, “Read everything written in this diary, everything is here,” followed by a crying emoji.
Investigators said the diary described what the girls called their “true life story”, suggesting they felt misunderstood at home. Some passages indicated that they believed their personal interests and future choices were not being accepted by family members.
The note also referred to disagreements over their lifestyle and aspirations. The entries reflected a sense of emotional alienation and distress.
The diary ended with a handwritten apology addressed to their father, reading, “Sorry Papa, I am truly very sorry.”
Police officials said the tone of the writing suggested the girls were going through prolonged emotional strain. Authorities also noted that the sisters had not been attending school and had largely stayed indoors for nearly two years, a factor investigators are examining as part of their psychological and social environment.
Officials said the diary is being analysed carefully and its contents are being cross-checked with digital activity and family statements to understand the circumstances leading up to the incident.
Police Statements
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans-Hindon) Nimish Patil confirmed that the diary has been taken into custody. “We are examining the circumstances in which the diary was written and all related aspects,” he said. He said the note indicated the influence of Korean culture, but did not mention any specific mobile application.
Police said preliminary findings suggest the girls were engaged in an online task-based interactive game. Assistant Commissioner of Police Atul Kumar Singh said the parents had recently restricted their mobile phone usage, which might have upset them. “We are investigating all angles,” he added.
Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna said a detailed probe is underway and emphasised the need for cyber awareness among families.
Funeral Performed in Delhi
After the post-mortem examinations were completed, the bodies of the three sisters were brought from the Hindon mortuary to Nigambodh Ghat for the final rites. Family members and close relatives accompanied the bodies and the cremation was carried out later in the day, following traditional rituals.
Police officials confirmed that the formalities were completed before the handover of the bodies to the family. The father performed the last rites, officials said.
The funeral marked a painful moment, even as questions surrounding the circumstances of the tragedy continue to be investigated.
What Happened on the Fatal Night?
Police said they received an emergency call on the intervening night of February 3 and 4, around 2.15 am, informing them that three girls had fallen from a residential tower in Ghaziabad. When officers reached the spot, the sisters were found critically injured on the ground near the building.
According to investigators, the family members were inside the apartment and reportedly asleep at the time of the incident. Preliminary investigations suggest that the sisters came out to the balcony area during the early hours. Police said two of the sisters allegedly jumped together while holding hands, while the third fell separately from another side of the flat, near a window close to the prayer room.
An eyewitness from the residential complex informed security personnel, who then alerted emergency services. The girls were immediately taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital in Loni. However, doctors declared all three dead on arrival.
The deceased were identified as Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12). Their father, Chetan Kumar, works as a forex trader. The father of the deceased girls has two wives, who are sisters, and five children, four daughters and one son. They all lived together in one apartment.
Police have sealed parts of the residence.
Community In Shock
The incident has deeply shaken residents of the housing society. Neighbours described the event as unimaginable and raised concerns about children’s online exposure and emotional well-being. Police are continuing their investigation from all angles to determine the exact circumstances that led to the tragedy.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
