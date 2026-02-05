ETV Bharat / bharat

Ghaziabad Sisters' Death: What Circumstances Led To Tragedy? Diary, Online Influence Angles Under Probe

Funeral rites were performed at Nigambodh Ghat following the completion of legal formalities. ( ANI )

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: The heartbreaking incident in Ghaziabad, where the three minor sisters committed suicide over alleged addiction to Korean mobile games, has left the residential neighbourhood in shock. An investigation is currently underway as to what led to the tragedy.

As of now, a ‘nine-page diary’ recovered from the house is being considered the main evidence in the probe. The police are also probing the girls’ reported online exposure and family circumstances.

What Led To The Suicide: Diary Points To Emotional Distress

The pocket diary recovered from the sisters’ room contains repeated references to the girls’ deep attachment to Korean culture, which appears to have been a major emotional anchor in their lives.

On one of the diary pages, it reads, “We love Korean. Love, love, love,” while another line urges readers, “Read everything written in this diary, everything is here,” followed by a crying emoji.

Investigators said the diary described what the girls called their “true life story”, suggesting they felt misunderstood at home. Some passages indicated that they believed their personal interests and future choices were not being accepted by family members.

The note also referred to disagreements over their lifestyle and aspirations. The entries reflected a sense of emotional alienation and distress.

The diary ended with a handwritten apology addressed to their father, reading, “Sorry Papa, I am truly very sorry.”

Police officials said the tone of the writing suggested the girls were going through prolonged emotional strain. Authorities also noted that the sisters had not been attending school and had largely stayed indoors for nearly two years, a factor investigators are examining as part of their psychological and social environment.

Officials said the diary is being analysed carefully and its contents are being cross-checked with digital activity and family statements to understand the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Police Statements

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans-Hindon) Nimish Patil confirmed that the diary has been taken into custody. “We are examining the circumstances in which the diary was written and all related aspects,” he said. He said the note indicated the influence of Korean culture, but did not mention any specific mobile application.

Police said preliminary findings suggest the girls were engaged in an online task-based interactive game. Assistant Commissioner of Police Atul Kumar Singh said the parents had recently restricted their mobile phone usage, which might have upset them. “We are investigating all angles,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna said a detailed probe is underway and emphasised the need for cyber awareness among families.