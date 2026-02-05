Ghaziabad Sisters’ Death Sparks Nationwide Concern Over Children’s Internet And Online Gaming Obsession
Psychiatrists and parents warn that excessive gaming affects behaviour, emotional stability and decision-making among minors, urging stronger monitoring and better communication at home.
New Delhi: Three minor girls who died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district have made headlines. While the headlines are not moving in the wrong direction, they are raising concerns about the growing obsession among kids with the internet.
The sisters were allegedly “obsessed” with a Korean online game. According to their father, he was concerned about how much time they spent on the game and K-dramas, and he asked them to stop, warning that if they didn’t, they would be married off. In response, the girls reportedly decided to take an extreme step.
This is just one case of an obsession that became a national headline overnight, but over the years, the obsession with online games has increased among children.
In the past, there have been cases where suicides have been linked to online games.
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old boy, studying in Class VIII, died by suicide on February 4, 2026, after losing Rs 28,000 from his grandfather’s account in an online game. Despite his parents confiscating his phone a month earlier to curb his addiction, the tragedy highlights the link between gaming-induced financial loss, psychological pressure, and the rising crisis of minor suicides in India.
Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): In September 2025, a 13-year-old boy died by suicide after losing Rs 14 lakh from his father’s account in an online game.
Blue Whale Challenge: Between 2017 and 2018, several incidents were reported and, in media coverage, linked to the so-called “Blue Whale” game. However, government, police, and legal investigations did not find direct, verifiable evidence establishing a confirmed connection between specific deaths and the app.
Momo Challenge: This gained attention in 2018 after media reports linked it to a child’s death in Argentina. It allegedly involved disturbing messages and images shared through apps. The challenge sparked panic among parents, with claims that it encouraged self-harm. Later investigations found many reports were hoaxes or lacked verified evidence.
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG): This has been discussed in connection with gaming disorder and addiction, particularly among youth. Critics argue that prolonged play may influence behaviour and aggression. Some extreme incidents of emotional distress or self-harm were reported when players were stopped from gaming, though experts say such cases involve multiple psychological and social factors.
Pokémon GO: This online game caused concern not only in India but worldwide. According to data, in the first 148 days of its global release, the game was involved in controversies and was associated with increased traffic accidents and some fatalities due to distracted driving or walking.
Data On Suicides Linked To Online Games
Though the Central Government has not kept a record of the number of suicides linked to online games, different states in the country do keep track.
For example, in Karnataka (2023-2025), police records indicated 32 suicides in 31 months (by August 2025) related to online gambling losses.
In Tamil Nadu, a 2022 report estimated over 17 suicides, with recent reports indicating the number has increased to between 40 and 48 deaths due to online gambling addiction.
Telangana (2024-2025) reports have highlighted over 24 deaths, largely linked to financial ruin from online betting apps.
The government has acknowledged the growing number of online games in India and the potential risks they pose, including harm to users. However, it does not maintain specific data on children who died by suicide due to internet gaming addiction.
According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), only two cases related to abetment of suicide through online games under cybercrime motives were recorded in 2018, with no such cases reported in 2019 and 2020.
Regulation of betting and gambling falls under the legislative powers of states, as per the Constitution. Many states have laws governing these activities, and some have extended regulations to online gaming.
According to a study, analysis of 75 news reports on Indian gaming-related suicides found that approximately 94.8 per cent of media reports identified gaming as the “direct reason,” though researchers said there is a lack of professional “psychological autopsies” to confirm these claims.
There are several cases, according to police and experts, that go unnoticed, and such suicides occur due to severe obsession related to online gaming.
Doctor Flags Behavioural Changes in Youth Amid Rising Mobile Use Concerns
The tragic incident in Ghaziabad has shaken families across the country and reignited debate over children’s growing dependence on mobile phones, online games, and digital content. The key question now is how to keep children’s internet use within healthy limits. If parents recognise concerns early and respond appropriately, risks can be reduced and children can grow in a safer environment.
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood also raised his concern in a post on X: “Three young girls lost their lives in Ghaziabad today. Not to violence. Not to poverty. But to the unseen pressure of online gaming and digital addiction... Social media and online gaming must be restricted for children under 16, except for education. Childhood needs guidance, not algorithms...”
Senior Ghaziabad-based psychiatrist Dr R Chandra said the nature of mental health cases among young people has changed significantly. He said, “Earlier, most OPD cases were related to depression. In the last decade, behavioural issues like irritability, anger, sadness, and emotional instability have increased sharply. Now depression is not the only mental health concern.”
Dr Chandra warned that modern apps are not neutral tools. He explained, “Many applications are designed keeping user psychology in mind. If a person uses them beyond limits, these apps can start influencing the brain. Excessive mobile use is clearly bringing behavioural changes in children and youth.”
He stressed that adolescents are particularly vulnerable. “Until 18 years of age, the ability to think and make mature decisions is still developing. Gaming apps are designed to exploit psychological fault lines. With prolonged use, addiction develops. When separated from these apps, users often feel lonely, restless, or emotionally disturbed,” he said.
‘Parents Must Become Friends, Not Just Authority Figures’
On solutions, the psychiatrist emphasised parenting style. “If a problem exists in society, there is also a solution. Parents must increase monitoring, but they must also change their own behaviour,” Dr Chandra said.
He added that discipline alone is not enough. “Children today cannot be guided only by scolding. Better interaction between parents and children is necessary,” he noted.
Monitoring Is Now The Only Option: Parents
Parents admit that the incident has left them deeply worried. Monica Sinha said, “Children are becoming increasingly phone-addicted. We think about not giving phones at all, but that is no longer practical. Monitoring is the only option left.”
“When we take the phone back, we check the app history to see what the child watched. If something seems wrong, we explain lovingly. To reduce screen time, the whole family goes to the park in the evening. During activities, children share many things with us,” she said.
Linking Children’s Devices With Parents’ Phones
Abhishek Sinha said technology can be useful if supervised. “It is not that mobile phones only teach bad things; they also teach good things. But children’s phone activity is connected to my phone. I can see what they search on Google, what they watch on YouTube, and which apps they download,” he said.
He added that app downloads require his permission. “Online fraud is common, so safety and security are very important. Parents must keep communication open.”
Limiting Screen Time And Shared Viewing
Another parent, Pooja, said fear has increased. “Children are becoming so addicted that they risk their lives. We now give phones only for studies. If they want to watch YouTube, they watch on the TV in the living room. We check both TV and phone search history.”
Akanksha stressed preventive steps. “We make sure children use phones while sitting near us so they know parents are around. We give phones for short durations, not more than 15 minutes. If a child keeps playing the same game, we ask them to switch to another game. Precaution is the only solution.”
Families say awareness, supervision, and strong parent-child communication are becoming essential tools to protect children in an increasingly digital world.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
