ETV Bharat / bharat

Ghaziabad Sisters’ Death Sparks Nationwide Concern Over Children’s Internet And Online Gaming Obsession

Several past cases involving financial losses and gaming obsession reveal how digital addiction can trigger psychological pressure. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: Three minor girls who died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district have made headlines. While the headlines are not moving in the wrong direction, they are raising concerns about the growing obsession among kids with the internet.

The sisters were allegedly “obsessed” with a Korean online game. According to their father, he was concerned about how much time they spent on the game and K-dramas, and he asked them to stop, warning that if they didn’t, they would be married off. In response, the girls reportedly decided to take an extreme step.

This is just one case of an obsession that became a national headline overnight, but over the years, the obsession with online games has increased among children.

In the past, there have been cases where suicides have been linked to online games.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old boy, studying in Class VIII, died by suicide on February 4, 2026, after losing Rs 28,000 from his grandfather’s account in an online game. Despite his parents confiscating his phone a month earlier to curb his addiction, the tragedy highlights the link between gaming-induced financial loss, psychological pressure, and the rising crisis of minor suicides in India.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): In September 2025, a 13-year-old boy died by suicide after losing Rs 14 lakh from his father’s account in an online game.

Blue Whale Challenge: Between 2017 and 2018, several incidents were reported and, in media coverage, linked to the so-called “Blue Whale” game. However, government, police, and legal investigations did not find direct, verifiable evidence establishing a confirmed connection between specific deaths and the app.

Momo Challenge: This gained attention in 2018 after media reports linked it to a child’s death in Argentina. It allegedly involved disturbing messages and images shared through apps. The challenge sparked panic among parents, with claims that it encouraged self-harm. Later investigations found many reports were hoaxes or lacked verified evidence.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG): This has been discussed in connection with gaming disorder and addiction, particularly among youth. Critics argue that prolonged play may influence behaviour and aggression. Some extreme incidents of emotional distress or self-harm were reported when players were stopped from gaming, though experts say such cases involve multiple psychological and social factors.

Pokémon GO: This online game caused concern not only in India but worldwide. According to data, in the first 148 days of its global release, the game was involved in controversies and was associated with increased traffic accidents and some fatalities due to distracted driving or walking.

Data On Suicides Linked To Online Games

Though the Central Government has not kept a record of the number of suicides linked to online games, different states in the country do keep track.

For example, in Karnataka (2023-2025), police records indicated 32 suicides in 31 months (by August 2025) related to online gambling losses.

In Tamil Nadu, a 2022 report estimated over 17 suicides, with recent reports indicating the number has increased to between 40 and 48 deaths due to online gambling addiction.

Telangana (2024-2025) reports have highlighted over 24 deaths, largely linked to financial ruin from online betting apps.

The government has acknowledged the growing number of online games in India and the potential risks they pose, including harm to users. However, it does not maintain specific data on children who died by suicide due to internet gaming addiction.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), only two cases related to abetment of suicide through online games under cybercrime motives were recorded in 2018, with no such cases reported in 2019 and 2020.

Regulation of betting and gambling falls under the legislative powers of states, as per the Constitution. Many states have laws governing these activities, and some have extended regulations to online gaming.

According to a study, analysis of 75 news reports on Indian gaming-related suicides found that approximately 94.8 per cent of media reports identified gaming as the “direct reason,” though researchers said there is a lack of professional “psychological autopsies” to confirm these claims.

There are several cases, according to police and experts, that go unnoticed, and such suicides occur due to severe obsession related to online gaming.

Doctor Flags Behavioural Changes in Youth Amid Rising Mobile Use Concerns