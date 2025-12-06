ETV Bharat / bharat

Ghaziabad Most Polluted In November, Delhi 4th Worst: Report

An anti-smog gun spraying water to curb the air pollution as commuters on their way, in New Delhi on Saturday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Ghaziabad was the most polluted city in India in November, with a monthly average PM2.5 concentration of 224 microgram per cubic metre and air quality remaining above the national standards on all 30 days, according to a new analysis.

Noida, Bahadurgarh, Delhi, Hapur, Greater Noida, Baghpat, Sonipat, Meerut and Rohtak joined Ghaziabad among the 10 most polluted cities, the report by think tank Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air said.

Uttar Pradesh accounted for six of these cities, followed by Haryana with three and Delhi. Except Delhi, all other cities in the top 10 logged higher PM2.5 levels than the previous year.

Delhi ranked the fourth most polluted city with a monthly average PM2.5 concentration of 215 microgram per cubic metre in November, almost double its October average of 107. The city saw 23 very poor days, six severe days and one poor day.

The influence of stubble burning was lower this year, contributing an average of 7 per cent to Delhi's pollution in November, compared to 20 per cent last year. The peak contribution reached 22 per cent, well below 38 per cent recorded last year, CREA said.