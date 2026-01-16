Ghaziabad Merchant Navy Engineer Stranded In Iran, Family Seeks Government Help
Ketan’s father said he hasn’t heard his son’s voice for 15 days, learned of his arrest on January 6, and knows nothing about his condition.
Published : January 16, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Amid rising tensions between Iran and the United States (US), Ketan Mehta, a Merchant Navy engineer from the DLF area of Sahibabad in Ghaziabad, has reportedly been stranded in Iran.
Ketan’s family has not been able to contact him for the past two weeks. Deeply worried, the family is now appealing to the Indian government for help.
Ketan’s father said, “It has been over 15 days since I last heard his (son’s) voice. Every moment is becoming harder to endure. On January 6, we received a call from the brother of the captain who was on my son’s ship and told us that Ketan had been arrested. We have repeatedly tried to contact Ketan’s company, but have received no response. We have no idea about the condition he is in.”
Appeal To Prime Minister Narendra Modi For Help
Ketan’s father said he has strong hopes for the Indian government. He said that if the Modi government could bring back IAF fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthaman from Pakistan, then one day Ketan too will return home safely. “We have informed the Indian government through email. We are constantly praying that our son returns home safely,” he added.
Ketan’s father said that the last time they spoke with him, he was very happy about getting a promotion. He also told his parents over the phone that once his ship reaches the destination port, Ketan would take leave and visit his home in India.
“A few days before our last conversation, Ketan’s phone had fallen into the water, so he did not have a phone with him. He used his colleague’s phone to call us. He had said he would buy a new phone once the ship reached the port. He also told us that he would return home after January 7,” said the father of the sailor.
Ketan’s mother has been spending her days praying in front of the temple. She said, “We were very happy that Ketan was about to be promoted. Once he returned home, we were planning to start preparations for his marriage. We had even started looking for suitable matches. But then we came to know that he had been arrested in Iran. We do not even know what the truth is. We appeal to the Modi government to bring our son back to India safely at the earliest.”
According to available information, Ketan left Delhi on June 29, 2025, for duty. He joined the merchant navy in 2018 and is currently a Second Engineer. His family includes his parents and two elder sisters.
Also Read: