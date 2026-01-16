ETV Bharat / bharat

Ghaziabad Merchant Navy Engineer Stranded In Iran, Family Seeks Government Help

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Amid rising tensions between Iran and the United States (US), Ketan Mehta, a Merchant Navy engineer from the DLF area of Sahibabad in Ghaziabad, has reportedly been stranded in Iran.

Ketan’s family has not been able to contact him for the past two weeks. Deeply worried, the family is now appealing to the Indian government for help.

Ketan’s father said, “It has been over 15 days since I last heard his (son’s) voice. Every moment is becoming harder to endure. On January 6, we received a call from the brother of the captain who was on my son’s ship and told us that Ketan had been arrested. We have repeatedly tried to contact Ketan’s company, but have received no response. We have no idea about the condition he is in.”

Appeal To Prime Minister Narendra Modi For Help

Ketan’s father said he has strong hopes for the Indian government. He said that if the Modi government could bring back IAF fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthaman from Pakistan, then one day Ketan too will return home safely. “We have informed the Indian government through email. We are constantly praying that our son returns home safely,” he added.