ETV Bharat / bharat

Ghaziabad: Liquor Shops To Be Screened Off Along Kanwar Route, Meat Shops Will Be Shut

New Delhi: With around three weeks to go for the Kanwar Yatra, the district administration has intensified its preparations, as the Kanwar corridor in Ghaziabad spans over 200 kilometres. While liquor shops will be screened off along the kanwar route, non-vegetarian shops will remain closed.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar has issued directives to all departments to complete their preparations on time.

Ghaziabad is a crucial district for the Kanwar Yatra, as pilgrims from five states, including Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, pass through it. Consequently, the district administration makes extensive arrangements to ensure the convenience and safety of the pilgrims.

There are approximately 170 liquor shops along the kanwar route in Ghaziabad. These shops will be screened off (covered) before the Yatra begins, although they will continue to operate normally. The district administration has taken this step as a precautionary measure, and the DM has issued instructions to the District Excise Officer in this regard.