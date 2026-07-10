Ghaziabad: Liquor Shops To Be Screened Off Along Kanwar Route, Meat Shops Will Be Shut
District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar has issued directives to all departments to complete their preparations on time.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST
New Delhi: With around three weeks to go for the Kanwar Yatra, the district administration has intensified its preparations, as the Kanwar corridor in Ghaziabad spans over 200 kilometres. While liquor shops will be screened off along the kanwar route, non-vegetarian shops will remain closed.
District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar has issued directives to all departments to complete their preparations on time.
Ghaziabad is a crucial district for the Kanwar Yatra, as pilgrims from five states, including Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, pass through it. Consequently, the district administration makes extensive arrangements to ensure the convenience and safety of the pilgrims.
There are approximately 170 liquor shops along the kanwar route in Ghaziabad. These shops will be screened off (covered) before the Yatra begins, although they will continue to operate normally. The district administration has taken this step as a precautionary measure, and the DM has issued instructions to the District Excise Officer in this regard.
The DM has also issued directives to the Food Department that non-vegetarian shops located along the kanwar route will remain closed.
Mandar said that preparations are underway to ensure pilgrims face no inconvenience during the Kanwar Yatra. Regular meetings are being held with various departments to review the state of preparedness.
Recently, the District Magistrate held a meeting with police and administrative officials at the Dudheshwar Nath Temple to review the preparations.
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