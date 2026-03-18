Harish Rana's Euthanasia Entered Second Phase At AIIMS Delhi With Withdrawal Of Water Support
Thirteen years ago, while studying in Chandigarh, Rana fell from the fourth floor, sustaining severe brain injuries, and went comatose.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 3:16 PM IST
New Delhi: The process of administering euthanasia by withdrawing life support from Harish Rana, 32, who has been in coma for 13 years after he fell from the fourth floor balcony as a student in Chandigarh, which began at AIIMS Delhi, entered the second phase earlier today.
Today, the medical staff at AIIMS Delhi stopped the administration of water. Prior to this, in the first phase, the nutritional support being provided to him via a feeding tube had been stopped. According to doctors, the feeding tube has not been removed from Rana's body, but has instead been capped off.
Similarly, the tube used for administering water was capped and sealed today. Doctors also conducted a medical examination of Rana after his parents made the decision to donate his organs. As a result, once he is declared dead, his organs will be able to give the gift of life to others.
The patient, whose family lives in Ghaziabad, has been bedridden since August 2013, waging a battle between life and death. On March 11, the Supreme Court issued directives for administering euthanasia to him, along with specific instructions regarding the procedure that was to be followed.
Doctors at AIIMS are working to ensure that the entire process remains painless and as comfortable as possible. Currently, the situation remains extremely sensitive. Under the framework of palliative care, special emphasis is being placed on pain management, and in ensuring the patient's mental tranquility.
Palliative care focuses on alleviating any form of suffering or distress the patient may experience. Given these circumstances, Harish is expected to remain admitted at AIIMS for several more days. With the commencement of the second phase of the euthanasia process, visitor access to Rana has now been suspended.
AIIMS Committee Assessing Organ Donation Chances
Acting on the Supreme Court's directives, AIIMS constituted an expert medical team led by Dr Seema Mishra, professor and Head of the Department of Anesthesia and Palliative Medicine. The entire procedure is being carried out under her leadership.
Dr M C Mishra — former AIIMS director and a consultant at Sitaram Bhartia Institute — said that in such cases, every step is taken with utmost caution. Doctors assess the patient's condition, submit a report to the court, and based all subsequent steps on that assessment.
In Rana's case, it is difficult to predict how long he will continue to breathe. It was stated that when the process of passive euthanasia is adopted — specifically by withdrawing nutritional support — it can take anywhere from 15 days to over a month for life functions to cease. According to AIIMS, Harish's organs — including his kidneys, heart, pancreas, and intestines — are being considered for donation, provided they remain fully functional. His corneas and heart valves are currently undergoing examination. Following these preliminary assessments, doctors will determine which of his organs can be safely retrieved for transplantation.