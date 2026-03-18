ETV Bharat / bharat

Harish Rana's Euthanasia Entered Second Phase At AIIMS Delhi With Withdrawal Of Water Support

New Delhi: The process of administering euthanasia by withdrawing life support from Harish Rana, 32, who has been in coma for 13 years after he fell from the fourth floor balcony as a student in Chandigarh, which began at AIIMS Delhi, entered the second phase earlier today.

Today, the medical staff at AIIMS Delhi stopped the administration of water. Prior to this, in the first phase, the nutritional support being provided to him via a feeding tube had been stopped. According to doctors, the feeding tube has not been removed from Rana's body, but has instead been capped off.

Similarly, the tube used for administering water was capped and sealed today. Doctors also conducted a medical examination of Rana after his parents made the decision to donate his organs. As a result, once he is declared dead, his organs will be able to give the gift of life to others.

The patient, whose family lives in Ghaziabad, has been bedridden since August 2013, waging a battle between life and death. On March 11, the Supreme Court issued directives for administering euthanasia to him, along with specific instructions regarding the procedure that was to be followed.

Doctors at AIIMS are working to ensure that the entire process remains painless and as comfortable as possible. Currently, the situation remains extremely sensitive. Under the framework of palliative care, special emphasis is being placed on pain management, and in ensuring the patient's mental tranquility.