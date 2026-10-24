ETV Bharat / bharat

Six Employees Face Criminal Charges, Pay Cuts For Missing Legislative Council Poll Duties In Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad district administration has ordered criminal proceedings and immediate financial penalties against six government employees for allegedly abandoning their duties during the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections.

District Magistrate and District Election Officer Ravindra Kumar Mandar directed authorities to register an FIR and withhold one salary increment for each employee. He initiated the action under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which penalises government workers for breaches of official election duties.

According to local election officials, the employees allegedly failed to report for duty during the Meerut Division Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies election. “The staff members were marked absent on October 22, during the critical dispatch of polling parties from Indraprastha Inter College in the Rajnagar area of Ghaziabad,” they said.

Among the penalised individuals are top officials, including Pankaj Kumar Singh and Rahul Kumar, both serving as assistant commissioners within the State Tax Department. Both men were designated as presiding officers, responsible for managing individual polling stations and ensuring the integrity of the voting process.