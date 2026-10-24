Six Employees Face Criminal Charges, Pay Cuts For Missing Legislative Council Poll Duties In Ghaziabad
Ghaziabad district magistrate ordered FIRs and salary cuts for six government employees, including two assistant commissioners, for skipping duty during the UP legislative council elections.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad district administration has ordered criminal proceedings and immediate financial penalties against six government employees for allegedly abandoning their duties during the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections.
District Magistrate and District Election Officer Ravindra Kumar Mandar directed authorities to register an FIR and withhold one salary increment for each employee. He initiated the action under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which penalises government workers for breaches of official election duties.
According to local election officials, the employees allegedly failed to report for duty during the Meerut Division Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies election. “The staff members were marked absent on October 22, during the critical dispatch of polling parties from Indraprastha Inter College in the Rajnagar area of Ghaziabad,” they said.
Among the penalised individuals are top officials, including Pankaj Kumar Singh and Rahul Kumar, both serving as assistant commissioners within the State Tax Department. Both men were designated as presiding officers, responsible for managing individual polling stations and ensuring the integrity of the voting process.
The security and logistics lapse also involved staff from the education and infrastructure departments. Amit Kashyap and Anil Kumar, both employees of the Basic Education Department, failed to report for their assignments as grade-one polling officers.
Additionally, Kunwar Pal Singh and Anuj Kumar from the Public Works Department faced immediate sanctions after neglecting their appointments as grade-three polling officers.
“Election-related operations demand absolute accountability and seriousness from the civil service. The administration maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward any negligence that threatens to disrupt democratic processes,” said Mandar.
The dual action of salary cuts and criminal cases is seen as a “stern warning” to the officials ahead of upcoming polling.
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