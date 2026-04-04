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'Ghayal Hoon, Isliye Ghatak Hoon': Raghav Chadha Releases Video Rebutting 'Coordinated' Allegations By AAP leaders

He also claimed that the allegations were being used as a pretext to prevent him from speaking in Parliament. "AAP leaders have said that with these accusations, they will not allow me to speak in Parliament. I want to address these three allegations one by one," he said.

The AAP leader said that he initially chose not to respond but felt compelled to speak out. "I thought I should not respond, but when lies are repeated 100 times, people may begin to believe them as truth. Therefore, I am responding now," he noted.

In a video on X, Chadha claimed that a "scripted campaign" had been launched against him, with repeated and identical accusations being circulated. "From yesterday, a scripted campaign is working against me. The same language and the same accusations are being used. This is not a coincidence, but a coordinated attack," he added.

New Delhi: " Kyunki main ghayal hoon, isliye ghatak hoon " (Because I am wounded, therefore I am lethal): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha used this popular dialogue from the 2025 movie Dhurandhar on Saturday as he rebutted "false and coordinated allegations" levelled against him by fellow party leaders, asserting that the accusations were aimed at silencing his voice in the Parliament.

Addressing the first allegation, Chadha said claims that he remained seated when the Opposition staged walkouts were "completely false" and challenged his critics to produce evidence. "There are CCTV cameras in Parliament. They can check the footage, and everything will be crystal clear,” he said.

On the second allegation, concerning his alleged refusal to sign an impeachment motion against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, Chadha dismissed the claim as baseless.

"I was never asked -- formally or informally -- by any AAP leader to sign such a motion,” he clarified. He further pointed out that several other AAP MPs had also not signed the notice. "In the Rajya Sabha, AAP has 10 MPs, and even among them, six or seven did not sign. So why am I being singled out?" he asked, adding that the Opposition only required 50 signatures to move the motion.

Responding to the third allegation that he was acting out of fear, Chadha refuted the charge. "I am not in Parliament to create ruckus, break mics, or use abusive language. I am there to raise the issues of the people,” he said. Highlighting his parliamentary record, Chadha said he had raised a wide range of issues, including GST, income tax, Punjab’s water concerns, and Delhi’s air pollution. He also mentioned discussions on education, public healthcare, Indian Railways, and menstrual health - topics that "are often ignored".

“I was in Parliament to create impact, not disruption. Parliament runs on taxpayers’ money, and I am there to raise their concerns,” he said. Chadha asserted that the truth would prevail. "All these lies will be exposed, and every question will be answered. 'Kyunki main ghayal hoon, isliye ghatak hoon'," he said.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj later in the posted on X that Chadha had deleted all earlier posts on X that were critical of PM Modi. "Raghav Chaddha has deleted all his earlier posts on X that were critical of Modi or BJP. As suggested by some on X, I searched Raghav’s timeline for “BJP” or “Modi” There are no critical posts there. This means he has deleted all his earlier posts too. The only 2 posts with word “Modi” are about praising Modi," said Bharadwaj.