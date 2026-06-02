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Germany Waives Airport Transit Visa Requirement For Indian Travellers

This comes as a result of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to India in January, the German embassy said.

Germany Waives Airport Transit Visa Requirement For Indian Travellers
Picture taken from a skytrain linking terminals at Frankfurt's airport shows the new Terminal 3 of Frankfurt's international airport on the day of its official inauguration on April 22, 2026 in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. (AFP)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 2, 2026 at 10:17 PM IST

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Updated : June 2, 2026 at 10:33 PM IST

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New Delhi: Indian nationals will no longer need a transit visa when travelling to another country with a layover at a German airport, the country's embassy said here on Tuesday. The decision will come into effect on Wednesday.

Every year, a large number of Indians, including students, professionals and tourists, travel through German airports, on way to other destinations.

"Indian nationals will no longer need a transit visa when travelling to another country with a layover at a German airport. The lifting of the so-called airport transit visa requirement for Indian citizens was announced in the Federal Law Gazette on June 2, 2026, and takes effect on June 3, 2026," the German embassy said in a statement.

"It underlines the Federal Government's commitment to deepening German-Indian relations, facilitating the movement of people, and further strengthening economic ties," it said.

This comes as a result of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to India in January, the embassy said.

In April, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said that the visa-free transit for Indian nationals transiting through the European territory of France has been operationalised by the French government.

At a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said that the decision reflected the enduring partnership between India and France, elevated to the level of a 'Special Global Strategic Partnership' during the recent visit of President Emmanuel Macron to India, as also further facilitation of smoother movement of people, and enhancing of people-to-people ties.

"The government of France has now operationalised this agreement, and Indian nationals transiting through mainland France exclusively by air will no longer need a transit visa, with effect from 10th April, 2026," Jaiswal had said.

This new arrangement would further enhance people-to-people ties between India and Germany, he said in a social media post.

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Last Updated : June 2, 2026 at 10:33 PM IST

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GERMAN AIRPORT
AIR TRAVEL
GERMAN INDIAN RELATIONS
MEA
INDIANS VISA REQUIREMENT

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