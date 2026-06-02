ETV Bharat / bharat

Germany Waives Airport Transit Visa Requirement For Indian Travellers

Picture taken from a skytrain linking terminals at Frankfurt's airport shows the new Terminal 3 of Frankfurt's international airport on the day of its official inauguration on April 22, 2026 in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. ( AFP )

New Delhi: Indian nationals will no longer need a transit visa when travelling to another country with a layover at a German airport, the country's embassy said here on Tuesday. The decision will come into effect on Wednesday.

Every year, a large number of Indians, including students, professionals and tourists, travel through German airports, on way to other destinations.

"Indian nationals will no longer need a transit visa when travelling to another country with a layover at a German airport. The lifting of the so-called airport transit visa requirement for Indian citizens was announced in the Federal Law Gazette on June 2, 2026, and takes effect on June 3, 2026," the German embassy said in a statement.

"It underlines the Federal Government's commitment to deepening German-Indian relations, facilitating the movement of people, and further strengthening economic ties," it said.

This comes as a result of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to India in January, the embassy said.