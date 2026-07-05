German Woman Detained By SSB At India-Nepal Border In Uttarakhand
The woman was found in possession of an Aadhaar card while attempting to cross the Jhulaghat suspension bridge.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Pithoragarh: A German woman reportedly living in Goa on a business visa was detained along with a guide by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) with an Indian Aadhaar card while trying to cross into Nepal at the Indo-Nepal border in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, a top SSB official said on Sunday.
The woman has been identified as Barbara Reinet Krause, 58 and the guide as Himanshu.
Assistant Commandant SSB Jhulaghat, Prateek said that the foreign woman was attempting to cross into Nepal via the international suspension bridge. She was questioned after raising suspicion, and an Aadhaar card was found in her possession, the SSB Commandant said.
According to Prateek, the German woman has been working in Goa on a business visa. He said that under business visa regulations, a foreign national can apply for an Aadhaar card after 182 days of stay and is also required to renew their passport at the passport office every 182 days.
The woman has been sent back to Pithoragarh while the guide is being questioned by the security agencies.
Citizens of third countries are not permitted to use the suspension bridge for transit. Security agencies have viewed the discovery of an Indian Aadhaar card with the foreign woman seriously as both the Government of India and the Supreme Court have clarified that the Aadhaar card was not proof of Indian citizenship.
Security at the suspension bridge has been tightened following the incident.
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