ETV Bharat / bharat

German Woman Detained By SSB At India-Nepal Border In Uttarakhand

Pithoragarh: A German woman reportedly living in Goa on a business visa was detained along with a guide by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) with an Indian Aadhaar card while trying to cross into Nepal at the Indo-Nepal border in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, a top SSB official said on Sunday.

The woman has been identified as Barbara Reinet Krause, 58 and the guide as Himanshu.

Assistant Commandant SSB Jhulaghat, Prateek said that the foreign woman was attempting to cross into Nepal via the international suspension bridge. She was questioned after raising suspicion, and an Aadhaar card was found in her possession, the SSB Commandant said.

According to Prateek, the German woman has been working in Goa on a business visa. He said that under business visa regulations, a foreign national can apply for an Aadhaar card after 182 days of stay and is also required to renew their passport at the passport office every 182 days.