ETV Bharat / bharat

German, Slovak Nationals Killed In 5-Star Hotel In Bengaluru; Electrocution At Pool Suspected

Two foreigners die of suspected electrocution in Bengaluru hotel pool ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Two foreign nationals, including a German and a Slovakian, staying at a five-star hotel here died allegedly due to suspected electrocution while swimming in the hotel's pool, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place at around 11:30 PM on Friday at the swimming pool located on the third floor of the hotel in Halasuru. The deceased have been identified as Juraj Hovorvath (45), a Slovak national and Alexander Maximilian (57), a German national.

"Yesterday evening, two foreign nationals (German and Slovak) died in the swimming pool located on the 3rd floor of Conrad Hotel, Halasuru, due to suspected electrocution," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East Bengaluru, Vikram Amathe, said. The Conrad brand is part of Hilton Worldwide’s luxury portfolio and is classified as a 5-star luxury hotel.