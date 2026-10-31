German, Slovak Nationals Killed In 5-Star Hotel In Bengaluru; Electrocution At Pool Suspected
A US national who was a guest at the hotel and an Indian pool attendant employed there sustained injuries while attempting to rescue the victims.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 11:27 AM IST|
Updated : October 31, 2026 at 11:56 AM IST
Bengaluru: Two foreign nationals, including a German and a Slovakian, staying at a five-star hotel here died allegedly due to suspected electrocution while swimming in the hotel's pool, police said on Saturday.
According to police, the incident took place at around 11:30 PM on Friday at the swimming pool located on the third floor of the hotel in Halasuru. The deceased have been identified as Juraj Hovorvath (45), a Slovak national and Alexander Maximilian (57), a German national.
"Yesterday evening, two foreign nationals (German and Slovak) died in the swimming pool located on the 3rd floor of Conrad Hotel, Halasuru, due to suspected electrocution," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East Bengaluru, Vikram Amathe, said.
The Conrad brand is part of Hilton Worldwide’s luxury portfolio and is classified as a 5-star luxury hotel.
Two other persons, including Mathew Desantis (41), an American national who was a guest at the hotel and Rahul Tripathi (28), an Indian pool attendant employed there, also sustained injuries while attempting to rescue the victims.
Both injured persons were shifted to Manipal Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. They are out of danger, he said. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, DCP Amathe added.
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