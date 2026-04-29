ETV Bharat / bharat

Geopolitical Tensions Not Deterring Indian Travellers, 77 Pc Confident About Summer Travel: Report

A motorcyclist covers his face with cloth to shield himself from the heat while travelling along a road on a hot summer afternoon in Amritsar on Sunday, April 26, 2026. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Despite the uncertain backdrop of geopolitical tensions and economic challenges, 77 per cent of Indians are confident about travelling this summer, according to Skyscanner's 'Smarter Summer Report'.

The report, which surveyed 2,000 Indian respondents, highlights that nearly 9 in 10 Indians have either planned or already booked their summer 2026 holiday, showcasing a strong desire to travel in the coming months.

Released on Tuesday, the annual report delves into the evolving travel preferences of Indian travellers, offering insights into destination choices, the impact of fluctuating airfares, and shifting attitudes towards flexibility and budgeting.

"Indian travellers are not stepping back; they are adapting within constraints. Instead of cancelling, they are staying flexible on where they go, with many willing to switch destinations in response to changing costs and conditions.

"This growing openness to alternative and lesser-known destinations signals a more confident and value-aware traveller, one who is more open to switching plans if it improves the overall experience," said Neel Ghose, travel and destinations expert at Skyscanner India.