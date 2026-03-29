ETV Bharat / bharat

Geographical Distance Must Not Become Barrier To Justice Delivery: CJI Surya Kant

Leh: Stressing that access to justice must transcend physical boundaries, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Sunday said that geographical distance should not become a barrier in the delivery of justice.

The CJI was speaking after virtually inaugurating a newly constructed district court complex at Kargil from here, marking a significant milestone in the judicial infrastructure of the Union territory of Ladakh. The ceremony was attended by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Chief Justice of the High Court of J-K and Ladakh, Arun Palli, and judges of the high court.

“Geographical constraints must not impede justice delivery,” the CJI said, describing the occasion as a landmark step towards strengthening access to justice in remote regions. He also said that Kargil stands as a symbol of resilience.

The new complex represents not merely an augmentation of infrastructure but a qualitative enhancement of the justice delivery system, instilling renewed confidence among the litigants, he said.