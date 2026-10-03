ETV Bharat / bharat

Gender Equality Needs Equal Partnership Of Men And Women, Says Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron

Margadarsi Chit Fund Managing Director Sailaja Kiron ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Margadarsi Chit Fund Managing Director Sailaja Kiron stated that achieving gender equality requires viewing both men and women as equal stakeholders in society. She also stressed the importance of education in empowering individuals and urged students and women to embrace new technologies without viewing them as a replacement for teachers.

Sailaja Kiron was speaking at the 'Women in Leadership: Breaking Barriers, Building Legacies' seminar organised by Kaka's BR Ambedkar Educational Institutions at Bagh Lingampally in Hyderabad on Saturday. Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron speaking during the 'Women in Leadership: Breaking Barriers, Building Legacies' seminar in Hyderabad on Saturday (ETV Bharat) She said women often have to make greater sacrifices than men in leadership positions and urged them to make use of opportunities that come their way. She recalled that she got the opportunity to lead Margadarsi when she was 27 years old. "Do not give up on your goal, no matter how many difficulties you face in life," she said, encouraging women to stand up for themselves and pursue their ambitions.