Gender Equality Needs Equal Partnership Of Men And Women, Says Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron
In her speech, Sailaja Kiron said women often have to make greater sacrifices than men in leadership positions.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 9:25 PM IST|
Updated : October 3, 2026 at 9:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Margadarsi Chit Fund Managing Director Sailaja Kiron stated that achieving gender equality requires viewing both men and women as equal stakeholders in society. She also stressed the importance of education in empowering individuals and urged students and women to embrace new technologies without viewing them as a replacement for teachers.
Sailaja Kiron was speaking at the 'Women in Leadership: Breaking Barriers, Building Legacies' seminar organised by Kaka's BR Ambedkar Educational Institutions at Bagh Lingampally in Hyderabad on Saturday.
She said women often have to make greater sacrifices than men in leadership positions and urged them to make use of opportunities that come their way. She recalled that she got the opportunity to lead Margadarsi when she was 27 years old.
"Do not give up on your goal, no matter how many difficulties you face in life," she said, encouraging women to stand up for themselves and pursue their ambitions.
Sailaja Kiron said gender equality should not be viewed solely as a women's issue. "Gender equality is not only about women, but can be achieved only if both women and men want it," she said.
Highlighting the role of educators, Sailaja Kiron said teachers often recognise a student's talent before the wider world does. She said teaching is an honourable profession in which educators impart life lessons along with academic knowledge.
"Babasaheb Ambedkar did not see education as a mere qualification. He understood education as a force for empowerment, dignity, independence and social transformation," she said.
Sailaja Kiron also referred to Dr Ambedkar's quote "Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence" while addressing the gathering.
She noted that while the impact of work in many professions can be seen immediately, teachers sometimes have to wait decades to see the results of their efforts.
Institution correspondent Saroja Vivek and Professor Limbadri, along with teachers and others, attended the programme.
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