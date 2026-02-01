ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget 2026: Women And Child-Centric Programmes Expected To Remain In Focus

New Delhi: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her ninth consecutive Union Budget today, women and child-centric programmes are expected to remain a key focus, considering the 'Gender Budget' allocation saw a sharp increase (37.5 per cent), reaching Rs 4.49 lakh crore, in the 2025-26 Budget.

The government had significantly increased its commitment to gender-responsive planning as the budget for the Ministry of Women and Child Development accounted for 8.86 per cent of the total budgetary expenditure. The Ministry had described it as a reflection of the government’s effort to mainstream gender considerations across sectors.

Sitharaman is presenting the budget, against the backdrop of economic uncertainty and rising social sector demands, with an expected continued emphasis on nutrition, education, health and protection for women and children, as targeted investments in these areas have long-term implications for labour force participation, human capital formation and inclusive growth.

Last year’s budget saw a record 49 ministries and departments, along with five Union Territories, reporting allocations under the Gender Budget Statement (GBS), up from 38 ministries a year earlier. Twelve ministries, including Railways, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Food Processing Industries and Panchayati Raj, were brought under the GBS framework for the first time, marking a broadening of gender-focused budgeting across government.