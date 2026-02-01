Budget 2026: Women And Child-Centric Programmes Expected To Remain In Focus
Today's budget is being presented amid a continued emphasis on nutrition, education, health and protection for women and children.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 9:05 AM IST
New Delhi: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her ninth consecutive Union Budget today, women and child-centric programmes are expected to remain a key focus, considering the 'Gender Budget' allocation saw a sharp increase (37.5 per cent), reaching Rs 4.49 lakh crore, in the 2025-26 Budget.
The government had significantly increased its commitment to gender-responsive planning as the budget for the Ministry of Women and Child Development accounted for 8.86 per cent of the total budgetary expenditure. The Ministry had described it as a reflection of the government’s effort to mainstream gender considerations across sectors.
Sitharaman is presenting the budget, against the backdrop of economic uncertainty and rising social sector demands, with an expected continued emphasis on nutrition, education, health and protection for women and children, as targeted investments in these areas have long-term implications for labour force participation, human capital formation and inclusive growth.
Last year’s budget saw a record 49 ministries and departments, along with five Union Territories, reporting allocations under the Gender Budget Statement (GBS), up from 38 ministries a year earlier. Twelve ministries, including Railways, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Food Processing Industries and Panchayati Raj, were brought under the GBS framework for the first time, marking a broadening of gender-focused budgeting across government.
The 2025-26 Gender Budget was structured across three categories:
- Part A, covering schemes with 100 per cent women-specific allocation
- Part B, which included schemes with 30–99 per cent allocation for women (this also accounts for nearly three-fourths of the total allocation)
- Part C, covering schemes with less than 30 per cent allocation for women.
The Ministry of Women and Child Development remained the largest contributor, allocating over 81 per cent of its total funds to women-centric initiatives. Other major contributors included the Departments of Rural Development, Health and Family Welfare, Food and Public Distribution, School Education and Literacy, and Drinking Water and Sanitation.
On the child welfare front, the 2025-26 budget had provided Rs 1.16 lakh crore for children, a 5.65 per cent increase over the previous year. However, child rights organisations flagged concerns over a declining share of children in the overall budget, uneven utilisation of funds, and modest increases for nutrition and child protection schemes.
As Sitharaman presents the 2026-27 budget, what remains to be seen is whether allocations for flagship schemes such as Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan, PM POSHAN, Samagra Shiksha, and Mission Vatsalya will see increases, particularly in light of continued challenges related to malnutrition, learning outcomes and child safety.
