Gen Z Unlikely To Alter Outcome Of Assembly Elections, Opines JNU Expert
Prof Himanshu Roy said its the image that sells in electoral politics and the bestseller of such image is PM Modi, reports Santu Das.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 6:09 PM IST
New Delhi: Even as political parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress are eyeing to woo the youth ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in different states, Himanshu Roy, Professor, Centre for Political Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday opined that Gen Z voters are unlikely to alter the polls' outcome.
Roy argued that Gen-Zs cannot be seen as 'independent objective voters', adding that its the image that sells in electoral politics, and the bestseller of such image is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Assembly elections are scheduled to be held early next year in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur. Except Punjab, the rest are BJP-ruled states. Amid the massive success of students and youth protest, spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar here, which resulted in Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation from the post of Education Minister, political parties are chalking out strategies to reach out to the youth through digital platforms like Instagram, X , and physical interactions.
Prime Minister Modi had reportedly asked his cabinet ministers to increase their presence on social media platforms like Instagram, in a bid to connect to the youth. Similarly, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday interacted with Gen Z and Gen Alpha members at an event in Mumbai.
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who has been leading from the front, and managed to garner support from all the Opposition parties over the matter, has been aggressively using the social media platforms such as Instagram and X, in an attempt to become the voice of students. Besides, he has held several interactive sessions with youth, who participated in the recent protest at Jantar Mantar.
The Leader of Opposition in Lower House, has launched an interactive question-and-answer session on Instagram and called upon students come up to him with their issues.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Roy said, "Gen-Z voters will hardly have any impact in the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh , Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand. Gen-Zs cannot be seen as 'independent objective voters'. They cannot be seen as an independent objective constituent. Elections are different altogether ballgame then movements."
Referring to the newly floated Jan Suraaj Party, founded by Prashant Kishor in Bihar, he said even as it garnered support at a large scale from the youth, it failed to open an account in the Assembly elections last year, and the party candidates failed to secure even their security deposits.
On the recent outcome of Bankipur Assembly bypoll in Bihar, he said a few castes, irked with BJP, voted against the party. Roy, however, mentioned that the newly floated Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam led by actor-turned politician Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, rode to power in Tamil Nadu as he had 'film fan based support'.
"Vijay had already an organisational structure, because he himself was famous as a film star. He began to work two to three years in advance, using his fan based support, formed a political party and expanded it across the state. He adopted all the methods of a political party. Moreover, the local electorate were fed up with the DMK and AIADMK and voted for TVK," he said.
Referring to the upcoming Assembly elections, he said, "In electoral politics, its the image that sells, and the bestseller of the image and the words is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Over the years, he has done it successfully. "
"We don't know yet those who had assembled at the Jantar Mantar and how many of them were voters of the BJP. After the Jantar Mantar protest, they have converted the idea to supporting AAP or Congress or they will remain with the BJP. Of course, they were angry with the BJP and the Modi government," he said.
Referring to the initiatives taken by the government to reform the education system, Roy said, "By December to January, the impact of these reforms will be visible and the anger will subside. So, those who voted for BJP, will again vote for the party".
Also Read
BJP Should Heed 'Godfather' Bhagwat's Advice On Gen Z: Dipke