ETV Bharat / bharat

Gen Z Unlikely To Alter Outcome Of Assembly Elections, Opines JNU Expert

File photo of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi interacting with Gen Z NRI students from the UAE during a meeting, in New Delhi ( IANS )

New Delhi: Even as political parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress are eyeing to woo the youth ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in different states, Himanshu Roy, Professor, Centre for Political Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday opined that Gen Z voters are unlikely to alter the polls' outcome.

Roy argued that Gen-Zs cannot be seen as 'independent objective voters', adding that its the image that sells in electoral politics, and the bestseller of such image is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held early next year in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur. Except Punjab, the rest are BJP-ruled states. Amid the massive success of students and youth protest, spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar here, which resulted in Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation from the post of Education Minister, political parties are chalking out strategies to reach out to the youth through digital platforms like Instagram, X , and physical interactions.



File photo of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat interacting with students during an India's International Movement to Unite Nations event in Mumbai (IANS)

Prime Minister Modi had reportedly asked his cabinet ministers to increase their presence on social media platforms like Instagram, in a bid to connect to the youth. Similarly, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday interacted with Gen Z and Gen Alpha members at an event in Mumbai.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who has been leading from the front, and managed to garner support from all the Opposition parties over the matter, has been aggressively using the social media platforms such as Instagram and X, in an attempt to become the voice of students. Besides, he has held several interactive sessions with youth, who participated in the recent protest at Jantar Mantar.

The Leader of Opposition in Lower House, has launched an interactive question-and-answer session on Instagram and called upon students come up to him with their issues.