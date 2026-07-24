ETV Bharat / bharat

Gen Z Turns Volunteer Force At Jantar Mantar Determined To Keep Fighting For The Cause

Students Demand Fairness Across Exams Shreya Mishra, who recently completed her Class XII board exams, said her participation goes beyond the NEET issue. She said, "I'm not here only to support the NEET paper leak protest. My fight is for all examinations. Exams are one of the most sensitive periods in a student's life, and the government should act responsibly". When asked why comparatively fewer NEET aspirants were visible at the protest, she alleged that the timing of government decisions discouraged participation, as when the discussion around re-examinations was going on, students were already under immense anxiety. "How could they come and protest in such a situation?" she asked.

Arpana, a 20-year-old student volunteer, said she came to the protest site with her friends without informing her family. She said, "If my mother finds out, she'll beat me. I've been here since morning with my friends, but now I have to leave. I'm also scared that the police may beat us again. I don't think I can handle that this time because my mother doesn't know I'm here".

New Delhi: Teenagers and young adults are emerging as one of the strongest pillars of the protest at Jantar Mantar. Many are volunteering despite hiding their participation from their families. Some bunked college or school to join friends, while others arrived in groups to help manage the protest site.

Protesters take a break at Jantar Mantar (ETV Bharat)

Kartike (18) admitted that he told his parents he was attending college while he was actually at the protest. He said college is related to education, and this protest is also about education. He added that while he does not identify with the ideology of the organising group, he supports the cause. "I don't align with the Abhijeet Dipke agenda, but I do support the cause," he said.



Sixteen-year-old Suhana said she came with her friend to volunteer. She said, "We brought water and other essentials for the protesters".

Suhana acknowledged the difficulties of sustaining a long protest but said the focus should remain on the objective. She said if anyone at Jantar Mantar needs any help, they can use the Bitchat app.



Social Media Becomes a Mobilising Force



Several protesters said social media influenced their decision to join. One young protester said her Instagram feed was filled with videos of the demonstrations. "Watching those videos made me angry and pushed me to come", she said. Some girls admitted they initially feared for their safety after seeing videos of police action. One said she was scared because of the videos showing the lathi charge. "But after coming here, I found people helping one another. Some videos also create misleading narratives," she said.

A protester holds a morphed photo of PM Narendra Modi (ETV Bharat)

A woman accompanying her daughter said she encouraged her to stand against injustice. She said, "My daughter is 20, and I have always motivated her to speak against injustice. Our parents taught us to remain quiet, but I want my daughter to confront injustice". She questioned the government's response.



Conflicting Narratives Push People to Verify Reality



Some participants said conflicting videos on social media motivated them to visit the protest site personally. One protester said, "The videos on social media confused me about what was true and what was false. I came here to see the situation myself, and I found the atmosphere peaceful and supportive".



Is Jantar Mantar Becoming an Influencer Hub?

A crowded bus (ETV Bharat)

Alongside protesters, many content creators were seen recording videos and explaining the protest online. Hamza, a young content creator, said, "As influencers, our videos from here get high reach. My family also supports me because this protest is trending".The growing presence of creators has raised questions about whether Jantar Mantar is increasingly becoming a space for both activism and social media visibility.Despite growing crowds and concerns over hygiene, volunteers were seen independently collecting garbage and maintaining cleanliness. One volunteer remarked, "Just as we're cleaning this place ourselves, one day we'll also clean the system of those who pollute it".

Metro Restrictions and Internet Shutdown Make Travel Difficult



Participants said travel had become difficult because of reported internet disruptions and restrictions at some metro stations, forcing many to depend on buses and expensive auto-rickshaws. Aditya, who works in a bank, said, "The government fears students, which is why these steps are being taken. Autos are charging 300, so many people are using buses instead," he said.



Lakshya questioned the impact of such restrictions. He asked, "What if there's an emergency? How will people travel? These measures won't weaken the protest. Students are still coming from different places despite spending more money".