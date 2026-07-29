Gen Z Protest 'Bihar Style': People Still Talk About Colour, Fun, Their Defiance
Protesters made a mockery of Bihar administration's arrangements during the protests that were held between July 22 and 25.
By Dev Raj
Published : July 29, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
Patna: Beyond the sit-ins, marches, brick-batting, arson, clashes with the police, and sporadic violence to demand a stop on examination paper leaks, the students’ agitation in Bihar had several moments that brought a smile on the lips of the people who witnessed it directly or in video clips that circulated on social media.
What surprised everybody further was that the protesters made a mockery of the administration’s arrangements, including barricades, water cannon, teargas, to stop them during their marches and protests that occurred between July 22 and 25.
Perhaps they believed in French author Balzac’s statement that “incurable wounds are those inflicted by tongue and eye, by mockery and disdain”, or agreed with 17th century playwright, poet and actor Moliere’s assertion, “People can put up with rebukes but they cannot bear being laughed at.”
After seeing the antics of the agitating students in Patna and other cities of the state, people in other states came together to say that Bihar was a different ballgame altogether.
Teargas Gourmet
The Bihar Police lobbed teargas shells at the protesters in Patna on July 22. One of the students present there had never seen them and thought to play gourmet and get a taste of it.
And you think Lathis,Water Cannon and Tear Gas can stop them 😂😂— Sarvan (@sarvan_x) July 23, 2026
After inhaling some Tear Gas this "Gen-Z" from Bihar saying
"बड़ा कड़क माल है " 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/arwa3qu96B
“Hi everybody… I committed a mistake today. They had shot teargas at us. I had never tasted it so went into the smoke. It is very strong substance guys. This has zero percent ethanol. Skin is also burning. Not only eyes, my nose has also turned watery,” he said in the aftermath.
The video sizzled across the social media platforms and the student’s irreverence towards one of the most potent weapons of the police for dispersing crowds.
In Saran district, youths grabbed the smoking teargas shells in utter disdain and lobbed them back at the police, causing much confusion about how to contain them.
आंसू के गैस को पकड़ के इस लड़के ने वापस पुलिस पर फेंक दिया। pic.twitter.com/9dtzuCjgU6— छपरा जिला 🇮🇳 (@ChapraZila) July 26, 2026
At other places, including Chhapra town, the agitators gave ‘stick treatment’ to teargas shells fired at them. They lathicharged the smoking canisters, successfully putting them to rest, even while the police chased them.
Barricades Stolen, Turned Into Roller Skates
Overjoyed at seeing the extensive barricading to contain their march, the students lifted and ran away with them, symbolically stressing that their anger and voices on the exam paper leaks cannot by contained.
Bihar Patna 📍— Amit Mishra (@Amitjanhit) July 23, 2026
The voice of students cannot be barricaded.
Bihar’s students lifted the police barricades on their shoulders and marched ahead.
pic.twitter.com/YPdlgips2i
To top it, many of them turned the captured barricades into roller skates, kick scooters, and ride-on toys. Several students rode them together merrily, cocking a snook on the police.
Bihar Police placed barricades to stop students from entering sensitive area. The students drove those barricades off from there. pic.twitter.com/f0GLzP4rdW— Simpu Singh (@Simpu_SinghIND) July 23, 2026
Water Cannon, Rain Dance
Protesting amid scorching heat aggravated by the anger over the constant paper leaks and various anomalies in the examination system, the protesters forgot their demand for the then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, and asked the security personnel whether they had made any arrangement for tear gas and water cannon.
As one of the policer officers replied in affirmative, the students asked why they were cooling the water cannon.
#bihar #cjp_पार्टी #protest pic.twitter.com/NmPe4InCiN— Cockrock is Back (@Cockroch4you) July 23, 2026
“We are feeling so hot. It is not raining also. Why are you keeping the water cannon cool?” asked a protester.
It led to the police letting go jets of water, and those present in the protest gave them a rain dance.
Tug Of War Between Protesters, Police
At Dak Bungalow square, the nerve centre of protests in Patna, the police decided to use ropes to stop the march of students from proceeding ahead. They were not prepared for what happened next.
The protesters grabbed the long, thick rope and started pulling it. More and more policemen and policewomen joined in the effort to prevent losing it. Within seconds it turned into a tug of war between the two sides.
Protest ❌ Tug of war ✅— Sneha (@srishtisneha10) July 23, 2026
Bihar is not for beginner 😭🤌 pic.twitter.com/IV1xRVlGi3
Though the students had an upper hand due to their numerical strength and enthusiasm, the men and women in khaki consoled themselves that they were able to stop the protesters from running away with the rope.
Demand For An Atom Bomb
Chhapra, the headquarters of Saran district was one of the epicentres of the students’ agitation in Bihar. Among the violence that marred the protest, a hilarious moment was captured on camera.
छपरा में छात्रों ने प्रदर्शन के दौरान पुलिस से कर दी ऐसी डिमांड की सुनकर हैरान हो जाएंगे आप। pic.twitter.com/z2nzhrwMMe— छपरा जिला 🇮🇳 (@ChapraZila) July 25, 2026
One of the protesters demanded an atom bomb from police personnel in anti-riot gear. The latter was taken aback, but the man who made the demand explained that it could be used to blast the students.
Bihar Protests Trigger Wave Of Memes
As the videos of protesting students in Bihar set the social media on fire, a large number of memes on the capabilities of the people of the state surfaced.
Peoples of Bihar are most intelligent people of the earth#Bihar #bihari#chandrashekharazad#The_AI_Stock_Omega #biharivibe pic.twitter.com/m888MuQDpP— ن (@navedyaara_) July 23, 2026
We present one of them to you, which features Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and a turbaned Sikh giving a call to the people of Bihar to come and join the protest at Jantar Mantar, which concluded after the resignation of Pradhan on July 25.
The video leaves people to imagine what colour they would have added to the CJP protest, had they reached Delhi.
Also Read