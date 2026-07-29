ETV Bharat / bharat

Gen Z Protest 'Bihar Style': People Still Talk About Colour, Fun, Their Defiance

Police personnel clash with students protesting near Dak Bungalow intersection during Bihar bandh called over alleged NEET paper leak in Patna on July 25 ( IANS )

Patna: Beyond the sit-ins, marches, brick-batting, arson, clashes with the police, and sporadic violence to demand a stop on examination paper leaks, the students’ agitation in Bihar had several moments that brought a smile on the lips of the people who witnessed it directly or in video clips that circulated on social media.

What surprised everybody further was that the protesters made a mockery of the administration’s arrangements, including barricades, water cannon, teargas, to stop them during their marches and protests that occurred between July 22 and 25.

Perhaps they believed in French author Balzac’s statement that “incurable wounds are those inflicted by tongue and eye, by mockery and disdain”, or agreed with 17th century playwright, poet and actor Moliere’s assertion, “People can put up with rebukes but they cannot bear being laughed at.”

After seeing the antics of the agitating students in Patna and other cities of the state, people in other states came together to say that Bihar was a different ballgame altogether.

Teargas Gourmet

The Bihar Police lobbed teargas shells at the protesters in Patna on July 22. One of the students present there had never seen them and thought to play gourmet and get a taste of it.

“Hi everybody… I committed a mistake today. They had shot teargas at us. I had never tasted it so went into the smoke. It is very strong substance guys. This has zero percent ethanol. Skin is also burning. Not only eyes, my nose has also turned watery,” he said in the aftermath.

The video sizzled across the social media platforms and the student’s irreverence towards one of the most potent weapons of the police for dispersing crowds.

In Saran district, youths grabbed the smoking teargas shells in utter disdain and lobbed them back at the police, causing much confusion about how to contain them.

At other places, including Chhapra town, the agitators gave ‘stick treatment’ to teargas shells fired at them. They lathicharged the smoking canisters, successfully putting them to rest, even while the police chased them.

Barricades Stolen, Turned Into Roller Skates

Overjoyed at seeing the extensive barricading to contain their march, the students lifted and ran away with them, symbolically stressing that their anger and voices on the exam paper leaks cannot by contained.