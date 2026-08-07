ETV Bharat / bharat

Gen Z Doesn't Need Certificate From Bhagwat: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: With RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat coming out strongly in support of Gen Z, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday slammed his remarks and said they don't need a certificate from him.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief on Thursday backed Gen Z, saying their grievances were genuine and he believed in their honesty, insisting protests by young people did not make them "anti-national".

He said protest was a legitimate form of dialogue in a democracy and should be aimed at building consensus rather than creating divisions, comments coming in the backdrop of a recent stir by a fledgling pressure group on exam paper leaks.

Asked about Bhagwat backing the students and Gen Z, Priyanka Gandhi told reporters in the Parliament House complex, "They don't need a certificate from Mohan Bhagwat ji." She also said it seems that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is "afraid" and that is why he is not coming to both Houses.

"He should come, give a statement, what is the issue with that. Something wrong happened, so take responsibility," she said, referring to the alleged police excesses against students protesting over the paper leak issue on July 20.

In his remarks in Mumbai on Thursday, Bhagwat said the concerns being raised over India's education system were genuine and batted for increasing spending on the key sector to 6 per cent of the GDP.