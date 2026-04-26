ETV Bharat / bharat

Gen Alpha Prefers Digital World For Shopping, Upskilling, Earning: Study

Hyderabad: Generation Alpha, born between 2010 and 2024, is the first to grow up with technology as an integral part of their lives. However, they are not passive online users but are actively seeking out ways to earn money and to learn new skills.

The Indian teenagers shape household spending and purchasing decisions, and are demonstrating prudence in how they spend the money they receive from their parents. Alongside saving, they are also offering their opinions on household expenses. They are no longer merely 'consumers' who simply purchase goods but are evolving into 'decision-makers', shaping the direction of the market.

This has been revealed in a report titled 'Gen Alpha Decoded' by Rukam Capital. The report provides insights into Gen Alpha's perspective on spending, saving, and emotional aspects.

As per the report, children aged upto 16 years aspire to fulfill their dreams at a very young age and are leveraging the internet and various social media platforms to advance their personal growth. They are not swayed solely by the aesthetic appeal of a product, rather, they make purchasing decisions based on features, utility, and educational value.

Unlike their previous generations, Gen Alpha seeks to master financial management from an early age and aspire to be self-reliant. This mindset holds the potential to significantly bolster the country's economy.

New and Creative Earning Methods

Gen Alpha does not want to rely solely on their pocket money but aspires to become self-reliant from an early age. The report states, approximately 70 percent of Gen Alpha children are actively exploring new avenues for earning money via the internet and social media, ensuring that these methods align with their personal interests and passions. Prior to 2010, teenagers were generally occupied with sports and recreational activities alongside their studies but Gen Alpha is far more mature than their age.

When it comes to spending their pocket money, Gen Alpha is seen as being extremely financially prudent. Approximately 31 percent of them save most of their pocket money, a habit rarely seen in this age group, and 25 percent check with their parents before spending. Alongside studies, they also assist their parents with household chores and make efforts to equip themselves with skills needed to become self-reliant. Only 17 percent teenagers make impulsive purchases, while 14 percent spend their money on video games, in-app features, digital subscriptions for online video platforms.

The study, involving around 2,000 Indian children (aged 9 to 16) and parents, shows that more than 70 percent children possess mobile phones, a device they are using constructively. These children have come to realise that earning does not necessarily require working a traditional office job instead, money can be earned through creativity and other means on social media platforms. They place a strong emphasis on creativity and digital skills. Mobile phones have made concepts and processes vastly simpler for Gen Alpha.

Gen Alpha Influences Household Consumption

The report reveals that Gen Alpha is no longer a passive recipient of parental choices. Instead, they are leveraging digital literacy to negotiate autonomy at home. They are not merely swayed by a product's packaging or aesthetic appeal but have evolved into highly discerning and conscious consumers. Approximately 66 percent of children openly offer their input regarding daily household expenses and purchasing decisions. Rather than remaining loyal to a single brand, 42 percent teenagers are ready to switch to a new option if it offers superior features and 50 percent specifically demand their preferred brands when shopping for goods.

The report further highlights that approximately 21 percent of Gen Alpha children listen to Bollywood music and 16 percent prefer listening to songs that are currently trending on the social media while 26 percent show a strong preference for Bollywood dances and 16 percent prefer classical dance forms.

Around 40 percent Gen Alpha children voice their preferences to their parents when selecting apps for online learning and 13 percent enlist the help of other family members, such as grandparents, to get their demands met.

Gen Alpha’s Distinct Shopping Approach

In March, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) had published a report focusing on Generation Alpha. The survey was conduced with over 1,000 children aged 7 to 14 and an equal number of parents. It stated that Gen Alpha does not rely on television advertisements when making purchasing decisions and also tend to avoid walking into stores to buy items. Instead, they are far more influenced by digital content creators and product reviews on social media. Instead of relying on traditional shopping methods, children are now prioritising online platforms. Around 56 percent of the teenagers seek advice from their friends and make their purchases only after being fully convinced.

According to a study, 72 percent of Gen Alpha children purchase food and beverages online, while 57 percent buy toys, and 55 percent purchase clothes. Around 11 percent spend money on other items, including furniture, and 19 percent invest on electronic gadgets.

Gen Alpha's Earning Avenues

PwC's study stated that seven out of every 10 children are interested in earning money by assisting with daily household chores or through digital activities such as creative projects or gaming. Around 79 percent parents and 86 percent children aged 7 to 14 shared their perspectives on this matter.