Gen Alpha Prefers Digital World For Shopping, Upskilling, Earning: Study
Indian teenagers are eager to become self-reliant with 70 percent of them actively exploring new avenues for earning money via internet and social media platforms.
Published : April 26, 2026 at 2:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Generation Alpha, born between 2010 and 2024, is the first to grow up with technology as an integral part of their lives. However, they are not passive online users but are actively seeking out ways to earn money and to learn new skills.
The Indian teenagers shape household spending and purchasing decisions, and are demonstrating prudence in how they spend the money they receive from their parents. Alongside saving, they are also offering their opinions on household expenses. They are no longer merely 'consumers' who simply purchase goods but are evolving into 'decision-makers', shaping the direction of the market.
This has been revealed in a report titled 'Gen Alpha Decoded' by Rukam Capital. The report provides insights into Gen Alpha's perspective on spending, saving, and emotional aspects.
As per the report, children aged upto 16 years aspire to fulfill their dreams at a very young age and are leveraging the internet and various social media platforms to advance their personal growth. They are not swayed solely by the aesthetic appeal of a product, rather, they make purchasing decisions based on features, utility, and educational value.
Unlike their previous generations, Gen Alpha seeks to master financial management from an early age and aspire to be self-reliant. This mindset holds the potential to significantly bolster the country's economy.
New and Creative Earning Methods
Gen Alpha does not want to rely solely on their pocket money but aspires to become self-reliant from an early age. The report states, approximately 70 percent of Gen Alpha children are actively exploring new avenues for earning money via the internet and social media, ensuring that these methods align with their personal interests and passions. Prior to 2010, teenagers were generally occupied with sports and recreational activities alongside their studies but Gen Alpha is far more mature than their age.
When it comes to spending their pocket money, Gen Alpha is seen as being extremely financially prudent. Approximately 31 percent of them save most of their pocket money, a habit rarely seen in this age group, and 25 percent check with their parents before spending. Alongside studies, they also assist their parents with household chores and make efforts to equip themselves with skills needed to become self-reliant. Only 17 percent teenagers make impulsive purchases, while 14 percent spend their money on video games, in-app features, digital subscriptions for online video platforms.
The study, involving around 2,000 Indian children (aged 9 to 16) and parents, shows that more than 70 percent children possess mobile phones, a device they are using constructively. These children have come to realise that earning does not necessarily require working a traditional office job instead, money can be earned through creativity and other means on social media platforms. They place a strong emphasis on creativity and digital skills. Mobile phones have made concepts and processes vastly simpler for Gen Alpha.
Gen Alpha Influences Household Consumption
The report reveals that Gen Alpha is no longer a passive recipient of parental choices. Instead, they are leveraging digital literacy to negotiate autonomy at home. They are not merely swayed by a product's packaging or aesthetic appeal but have evolved into highly discerning and conscious consumers. Approximately 66 percent of children openly offer their input regarding daily household expenses and purchasing decisions. Rather than remaining loyal to a single brand, 42 percent teenagers are ready to switch to a new option if it offers superior features and 50 percent specifically demand their preferred brands when shopping for goods.
The report further highlights that approximately 21 percent of Gen Alpha children listen to Bollywood music and 16 percent prefer listening to songs that are currently trending on the social media while 26 percent show a strong preference for Bollywood dances and 16 percent prefer classical dance forms.
Around 40 percent Gen Alpha children voice their preferences to their parents when selecting apps for online learning and 13 percent enlist the help of other family members, such as grandparents, to get their demands met.
Gen Alpha’s Distinct Shopping Approach
In March, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) had published a report focusing on Generation Alpha. The survey was conduced with over 1,000 children aged 7 to 14 and an equal number of parents. It stated that Gen Alpha does not rely on television advertisements when making purchasing decisions and also tend to avoid walking into stores to buy items. Instead, they are far more influenced by digital content creators and product reviews on social media. Instead of relying on traditional shopping methods, children are now prioritising online platforms. Around 56 percent of the teenagers seek advice from their friends and make their purchases only after being fully convinced.
According to a study, 72 percent of Gen Alpha children purchase food and beverages online, while 57 percent buy toys, and 55 percent purchase clothes. Around 11 percent spend money on other items, including furniture, and 19 percent invest on electronic gadgets.
Gen Alpha's Earning Avenues
PwC's study stated that seven out of every 10 children are interested in earning money by assisting with daily household chores or through digital activities such as creative projects or gaming. Around 79 percent parents and 86 percent children aged 7 to 14 shared their perspectives on this matter.
Children said that they request extra pocket money from their parents in exchange for completing household chores or for excelling in academics, sports, and other activities while around 22 percent children manage to earn money by performing small odd jobs for other people.
What Lies Behind The Behavioral Shifts Observed In Gen Alpha?
According to mastercard.com, salsify.com, and fortuneindia.com, Gen Alpha is the first generation of the 21st century to be born and raised entirely within the era of technology and the internet. For this very reason, they are referred to as "Digital Natives". Gen Alpha children are highly adept at using electronic gadgets and are skilled at articulating their views based on logic and facts rather than relying solely on emotional arguments.
To acquire new knowledge, they rely more heavily on videos and digital content than on traditional books. They tend to grasp concepts quickly by watching videos on social media platforms and show a distinct preference for interactive and graphical content over plain text. Now, they have even begun using Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Despite being more capable than their previous generations, Gen Alpha grapples with several challenges. These children exhibit a significant lack of patience and possess a strong desire to obtain everything instantly. As a result, they often face the displeasure of their parents. They engage in excessive social media usage but struggle in face-to-face communication with their parents. They tend to spend less time playing outdoors, leading to a physical disconnection from the outside world. Their high screen time exposes them to various health issues.
Countries Where Students Excel In Academics
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) released a report titled "Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), 2022". This study established a baseline average score of 476 points. It stated that Singapore's education system is considered the best in the world, particularly in Mathematics, which score 575 points. The Asian nations such as Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan also delivered outstanding performances in Mathematics. The report indicated that currently Asian countries are at the forefront globally in terms of education and learning outcomes.
According to the PISA 2022 report, 17 countries, including Estonia and New Zealand, performed significantly better in Mathematics than the average score of developed nations (472 points). Approximately 69 percent of students across the world's leading nations possess basic proficiency and are adept at solving simple, everyday problems using Mathematics. Meanwhile, among the 81 countries participating in the study, over 10 percent of students in 16 nations are classified as "high-performing." These students possess the capability to construct complex mathematical models and solve challenging problems. On the other hand, in 42 countries, the number of such talented students is less than 5 percent or are not 'high-performing.'
PISA report stated that students in Singapore achieved the highest scores in the subjects of Reading (Language & Literacy) and Science. In Reading, students here scored 543 points, while in Science, they obtained 561 points. Countries such as Ireland, Japan, and South Korea also delivered impressive performances in Reading. In Science, Japan, Macau, Estonia, Canada, Chinese Taipei, Korea, Hong Kong, and others also ranked at the top. Fifteen other countries, including Australia and Belgium, performed better than average. Overall, these statistics make it clear that, in terms of academic learning and scientific understanding, Asian nations, along with a select few European countries, are currently at the forefront globally.
Countries With Superior IQ Levels
According to "The Intelligence of Nations 2019" report by Richard Lynn and David Becker, people in several countries possess superior IQ (Intelligence Quotient) levels. They are Austria (estimated average IQ: 100.3), Switzerland (100.2), the United Kingdom (99.12), Belgium (99), Canada (98), the Czech Republic (98), Australia (97.8), France (97.3), the United States (97.43), and Norway (97.2). Meanwhile, if one examines the average IQ scores across various regions of the world, East Asia (102–106) ranks at the very top. The primary reason for this is the superior education system in that region and dietary habits.
Next comes Western Europe with an average IQ score ranging from 97 to 101. The education system here is robust, and healthcare services are also superior. Eastern Europe has an IQ score ranging from 95 to 102. The region's tradition of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education is considered particularly strong. Similarly, North America has an IQ score of 97–98, while South America scores between 85 and 95. South Asia falls between 76 and 85, and Sub-Saharan Africa ranges from 65 to 80. According to the American website riot.com, India's average IQ score ranges from 76 to 82.
Names Of Different Age Groups
According to data from the Pew Research Centre, a group of people born during the same period is referred to as a 'generation'. As times change, these groups are identified by various distinct names. Individuals born between 1928 and 1945 are known as the "Silent Generation". This group witnessed war and economic depression firsthand they are characterised by their discipline and strong work ethic.
Those born between 1946 and 1964 are called "Baby Boomers." They deeply value family and prioritise stability in their careers.
People born between 1965 and 1980 are referred to as "Gen X." This generation witnessed the dawn of the communications revolution. They strive to maintain a balance between their professional lives and their domestic responsibilities.
Those born between 1981 and 1996 are known as "Millennials" or "Gen Y." This generation is always open to new experiences and embrace change. Finally, individuals born between 1997 and 2012 are designated as "Gen Z." People of this generation use smartphones and high-speed internet. Those born between the years 2010 and 2024 are referred to as "Gen Alpha". They utilise various mediums of the digital world, including AI.
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