ETV Bharat / bharat

GE Aerospace To Help IAF Build Indigenous Maintenance Powerhouse For Jet Engines

New Delhi: US defence major GE Aerospace on Monday announced firming up of a contract with the Indian Air Force (IAF) to set up a maintenance facility for its F404-IN20 jet engines which are powering India's Tejas light combat aircraft fleet. The facility will be established by the IAF with technical inputs from GE Aerospace and is expected to help India's indigenous defence sustainment effort, the company said.

Once operational, the facility will eliminate the need to depend on the overseas repair centres, significantly improving turnaround times, it said.GE Aerospace is supplying the F404 -IN20 jet engines to Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the maker of Tejas Light Combat (LCA) jets.

"The depot facility will be owned, operated, and maintained by the Indian Air Force with GE Aerospace providing technical inputs, training, support staff, and the supply of necessary spares and specialised equipment," the company said in a statement.

"Our commitment to supporting India's armed forces continues to guide our collaboration and partnership in expanding local sustainment capabilities of the Tejas fleet," said Rita Flaherty, Vice President of Sales and Business Development for Defence and Systems at GE Aerospace.

"Through the upcoming depot facility, we will support the availability of the F404-IN20 engines for the Indian Air Force, ensuring they have ready access to cutting-edge technology to power their defence needs," she said.

There have been some concerns in India's defence establishment over delays in the delivery of F404 -IN20 jet engines by GE Aerospace to HAL. The IAF is in the process of inducting more Tejas jets.