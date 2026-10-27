ETV Bharat / bharat

GB Pant Institute Named India’s Nodal Institution For ICIMOD Activities In Himalayan Region

Almora: The Centre has entrusted the Govind Ballabh Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment (GBPNIHE), based in Kosi-Katarmal, Almora, with the responsibility for coordinating the activities of the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) across the Indian Himalayan Region.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has approved a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and operational guidelines for India's engagement with ICIMOD. Under the newly structured institutional framework, GB Pant Institute will work as the country's principal nodal coordinating institution for ICIMOD activities across the Indian Himalayan Region.

As part of the new arrangement, a dedicated ICIMOD cell will be established at the headquarters of GB Pant Institute. The cell will function under the guidance of a joint secretary of the ministry and the supervision of the institute's director as a link between Himalayan states, universities and research organisations.

The framework also introduces a transparent, three-tier approval mechanism for scientific and technical evaluation of proposed projects.

Under the new process, the ICIMOD cell will conduct the initial scrutiny of project proposals, followed by an assessment by the institute's Scientific and Technical Committee (STC). Final approval will be granted by a committee chaired by the Union Environment Secretary.

To ensure data security and transparency, a Central Database Management Agency (CDMA) will also be established at GB Pant Institute to systematically maintain research data.

The collaboration will focus on joint research and technical initiatives to promote sustainable development and environmental conservation across the Himalayan states.