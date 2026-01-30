ETV Bharat / bharat

Gaza Reconstruction: Palestine Calls On India To Lead Rebuilding Efforts

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of State of Palestine Varsen Aghabekian Shahin being welcomed upon her arrival for the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, in New Delhi on Thursday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Palestine on Thursday urged India to play an active role in the reconstruction of war-ravaged Gaza and to support the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin said Gaza needs urgent assistance in view of widespread destruction caused by Israel's military operations since October, 2023.

Israel launched the war in Gaza after Hamas attacked Israeli cities on October 7, 2023 killing about 1,200 people. Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement late last year. Shahin is in New Delhi to participate in the second India-Arab League foreign ministers' meeting to be held on Saturday.

At a media interaction, the Palestinian foreign minister spoke about the importance of India in the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip in view of reports that around USD 110 billion is needed to rebuild the Gaza Strip.

"In that regard, we look forward to India's participation actively, we know it will. We would like it to continue participating in the reconstruction efforts. It has done a lot in easier times, what is needed now is more in more difficult times," Shahin said.

"We would like India to continue its humanitarian assistance, not only in Gaza and the West Bank, but also towards UNRWA. (India) has upped its contribution to UNRWA and UNRWA, for us, is a lifeline to the Palestinian refugees and UNRWA's operations need to continue," she said.