ETV Bharat / bharat

Rs 3.8 Crore Fraud Uncovered At Kotak Mahindra Bank In Bihar; 28 Booked

Gaya: A major banking fraud, involving the misappropriation of around Rs 3.8 crore, has been uncovered at the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch on GB Road in Bihar’s Gaya, police said.

An FIR has been registered at Civil Lines Police Station against 28 individuals, including two former bank managers, and the police have launched an investigation.

The multi-crore fraud was allegedly orchestrated through the collusion of fraudsters and bank officials. The case was filed following a written complaint by Kumar Dipesh, an assistant manager at the bank branch, regarding the misappropriation of a substantial amount.

The scam came to light when the bank’s central team verified certain suspicious loan accounts during an internal audit, which revealed that the engine numbers, chassis numbers, and ownership details of the vehicles listed in the files were entirely fabricated. Loans had been disbursed based on these forged documents.