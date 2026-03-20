Gautam Singhania Injured In Speedboat Mishap In Maldives
A speedboat carrying tourists capsized near V Felidhoo and Singhania was among the tourists.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 10:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Raymond Group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania suffered minor injuries in a speedboat accident in the Maldives. He is currently recovering in Mumbai.
According to a report from the Maldives, a speedboat carrying tourists capsized near V Felidhoo early on Friday morning. Singhania was among the tourists, and two other Indian men, including rally driver Hari Singh, are understood to be missing, and search operations are on to trace them. Singhania has been rescued.
Confirming the development, a spokesperson of Singhania said, "Gautam Singhania suffered minor injuries following an unfortunate accident. He is recovering under due care in Mumbai."
The spokesperson further said, "We thank you for the wishes and pray for the well-being of the affected friends." As per the media report, seven people were on board the speedboat. They include two women from the United Kingdom and Russia, and five men from India.
Citing police, the report said five persons were swept into the sea, which included a woman from Russia and four men from India.
Maldives is one of Singhania’s favourite holiday spots and he loves the eastern tip of the island in particular where not too many people frequent and is well known for its water sports.
A journey shaped by vision, craftsmanship, and a commitment to excellence. From humble beginnings to becoming an enduring symbol of quality and style, Raymond’s legacy continues to stand the test of time.— Gautam Singhania (@SinghaniaGautam) March 19, 2026
A story of heritage, innovation, and timeless elegance.#TheRaymondStory… pic.twitter.com/aS666IMFf4
A day ago, on his X handle, Singhania shared the journey of Raymond Group saying, "A journey shaped by vision, craftsmanship, and a commitment to excellence. From humble beginnings to becoming an enduring symbol of quality and style, Raymond's legacy continues to stand the test of time."
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