ETV Bharat / bharat

Gautam Adani Is Richest In Asia With Net Worth At $89.2 Billion: Forbes

New Delhi: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani’s net worth rose to $89.2 billion, ranking him ahead of Reliance Industries' Mukesh Ambani ($88 billion) and SoftBank's Masayoshi Son ($87 billion), who held the title of Asia’s richest before shares of the Japanese investment firm fell on Thursday, according to Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires list.

Gautam Adani, on the other hand, registered an increase in net worth after a broader stock surge across companies under the umbrella of his Adani Group, including Adani Power (up 1.1 per cent), Adani Ports (1.9 per cent), Adani Enterprises (2.3 per cent), Adani Green Energy (6.9 per cent), and Adani Energy Solutions (3.8 per cent).

The combined market value across six Adani Group companies as of Friday stood at about $191 billion. The break-up includes Adani Power at $47.2 billion, followed by Adani Ports ($44.2 billion), Adani Enterprises ($44 billion), Adani Green Energy ($26.4 billion), Adani Energy Solutions ($19.9 billion) and Adani Total Gas ($8.8 billion).

Gautam Adani's fortune has increased by nearly $10 billion since the Justice Department dismissed fraud charges against the Adani Group last month, following allegations the conglomerate participated in a $250 million bribery scheme over solar energy supply contracts (Adani and his co-executives denied the claims), the Forbes report observes.