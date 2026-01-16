ETV Bharat / bharat

Gauri Lankesh Murder Accused Shrikant Pangarkar Wins Jalna Civic Polls As Independent In Maharashtra

Jalna: In a significant development, Shrikant Pangarkar, an accused in the 2017 murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, has won the Jalna Municipal Corporation elections as an independent candidate.

Pangarkar contested from Ward 13 and won by securing 2,621 votes. Candidates from the BJP and other parties were in the fray. Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena did not field a candidate in this ward. After announcement of the results, he celebrated his victory with his workers by dancing and showering flower petals amid beating of drums.

After his victory, Pangarkar said, “I have got justice in the court of the people. The charges against me have not been proven yet.” The Jalna Municipal Corporation elections were held on January 15 and the results were declared on Friday.