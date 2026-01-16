Gauri Lankesh Murder Accused Shrikant Pangarkar Wins Jalna Civic Polls As Independent In Maharashtra
Shrikant Pangarkar, named as an accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case, was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court in September 2024.
Jalna: In a significant development, Shrikant Pangarkar, an accused in the 2017 murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, has won the Jalna Municipal Corporation elections as an independent candidate.
Pangarkar contested from Ward 13 and won by securing 2,621 votes. Candidates from the BJP and other parties were in the fray. Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena did not field a candidate in this ward. After announcement of the results, he celebrated his victory with his workers by dancing and showering flower petals amid beating of drums.
Journalist Gauri Lankesh murder accused Shrikant Pangarkar celebrates his victory with supporters after winning the Jalna Municipal Corporation elections as an independent candidate.
After his victory, Pangarkar said, “I have got justice in the court of the people. The charges against me have not been proven yet.” The Jalna Municipal Corporation elections were held on January 15 and the results were declared on Friday.
Journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her residence in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017. She was known for being a critic of right wing Hindu extremism. The repercussions of her murder were felt across the country, generating grief and anger among journalists, activists and civil society members. Pangarkar was named as an accused in the case and granted bail by the Karnataka High Court on September 4, 2024.
Pangarkar's victory has sparked a debate in the political circles over accused persons contesting elections. He was previously a member of the Jalna Municipal Council from undivided Shiv Sena between 2001 and 2006. He joined the right-wing Hindu Janajagruti Samiti after being denied a ticket in 2011.
In August 2018, Pangarkar was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in connection with a seizure of explosives and arms from different parts of the state. Cases were registered against him under various sections of the Explosives Act, the Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Prior to the Maharashtra Assembly elections in November 2024, he joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena but his induction was kept on hold in view of widespread criticism.
