Gaurav Gogoi Appeals PM Modi To Confer Bharat Ratna To Zubeen Garg
The Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi earlier raised the issue during zero hour in the Parliament.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer Bharat Ratna to iconic cultural figure late Zubeen Garg posthumously.
In a letter to PM Modi, Gogoi wrote that Zubeen Garg’s untimely and tragic demise plunged Assam and the North East into deep grief and marked the loss of a towering cultural presence whose influence extended far beyond the region.
Gogoi wrote about “Garg’s unparalleled contribution to Indian music and culture, his role in taking the Assamese language and artistic expression to national and international audiences, and the deep public sentiment across Assam and the North East following his death.”
According to Gogoi, the posthumous conferment of the Bharat Ratna would be a fitting national recognition of an artist whose life’s work transcended regional boundaries and became an enduring part of India’s composite cultural heritage.
It is worth mentioning that in December last year, Gogoi raised the demand for the posthumous conferment of the Bharat Ratna on Zubeen Garg in Parliament.
While raising the issue in the Parliament, Gogoi said, “Today, the people of Assam miss him terribly. We want justice for Zubeen Garg. The state government of Assam says that it was a murder. We want to know how, during a programme organised by the Government of India, a murder was committed on foreign soil. We want justice for Zubeen Garg, and we request the Government of India to give the highest civilian honour to the late Zubeen Garg.”
Gogoi stated that Zubeen was an artist, humanitarian, environmentalist, wildlife lover and a voracious reader of books.
“During the 80s and 90s, he (Zubeen Garg) gave the people of Assam hope and, in recent years, he gave us moral courage and steel in our spine. He taught us how to overcome personal trauma and not be divided by religion and caste. Truly, Assam meant tea, oil, rhinoceros and Zubeen Garg,” Gogoi said.
Gogoi also wrote to the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, drawing attention to concerns surrounding the circumstances of Zubeen Garg’s death during a Centre’s cultural engagement abroad and seeking clarity and accountability from the Ministry.
Meanwhile, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai has informed that it is the Prime Minister who gives reference to the President to confer Bharat Ratna to an individual.
In a letter written to Gogoi, Rai said, “This is with reference to the matter of conferring Bharat Ratna to late Zubeen Garg that you have raised during zero hour in the Lok Sabha on December 3, 2025. I would like to inform you that the Prime Minister always refers to the President regarding the conferment of Bharat Ranta. In this regard, there is no need for any other formal reference.”
