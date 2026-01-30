ETV Bharat / bharat

Gaurav Gogoi Appeals PM Modi To Confer Bharat Ratna To Zubeen Garg

New Delhi: The Congress MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer Bharat Ratna to iconic cultural figure late Zubeen Garg posthumously.

In a letter to PM Modi, Gogoi wrote that Zubeen Garg’s untimely and tragic demise plunged Assam and the North East into deep grief and marked the loss of a towering cultural presence whose influence extended far beyond the region.

Gogoi wrote about “Garg’s unparalleled contribution to Indian music and culture, his role in taking the Assamese language and artistic expression to national and international audiences, and the deep public sentiment across Assam and the North East following his death.”

According to Gogoi, the posthumous conferment of the Bharat Ratna would be a fitting national recognition of an artist whose life’s work transcended regional boundaries and became an enduring part of India’s composite cultural heritage.

It is worth mentioning that in December last year, Gogoi raised the demand for the posthumous conferment of the Bharat Ratna on Zubeen Garg in Parliament.

While raising the issue in the Parliament, Gogoi said, “Today, the people of Assam miss him terribly. We want justice for Zubeen Garg. The state government of Assam says that it was a murder. We want to know how, during a programme organised by the Government of India, a murder was committed on foreign soil. We want justice for Zubeen Garg, and we request the Government of India to give the highest civilian honour to the late Zubeen Garg.”