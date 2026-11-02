ETV Bharat / bharat

One Killed, 15 Injured As Gas Pipeline Explodes In Bihar's Muzaffarpur

A house damaged in the explosion. ( ETV Bharat )

Muzaffarpur: At least one person died, and 15 people sustained injuries after a gas pipeline exploded during the construction of a drain on Dumri Road near Ghobarsahi Chowk in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Monday. The sudden blast led to widespread panic in the area, with people scrambling to flee.

The explosion was so powerful that it could be heard up to five kilometres away. Approximately 50 houses have been damaged by its impact, with some nearby the spot reduced to rubble. The extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

Residents said that upon hearing the deafening sound, they rushed to the spot and found debris scattered across the road, with the remains of several houses strewn about. "A man passing by the blast site on a motorcycle has died. The occupants of a car and the operator of a bulldozer have sustained injuries. Many people have been taken to the hospital. The situation here is dire, as there is complete chaos," he said.