'Garv Se Kaho Swadeshi Hai': PM Modi Extends Diwali Greetings, Invokes Pride In Local Products
Published : October 20, 2025 at 8:04 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted everyone on Diwali and urged Indian consumers to buy domestically made "Swadeshi" products during the festival, encouraging the purchase of Indian-made products and supporting local artisans.
Wishing the people of the country, PM Modi said, "Greetings on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness and prosperity. May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us."
The Prime Minister also urged people to celebrate the festive season by supporting local products and showcasing the spirit of self-reliance. Emphasising the hard work, creativity and innovation of India's 140 crore citizens, he encouraged everyone to buy Indian-made goods this Diwali. "Let's mark this festive season by celebrating the hard work, creativity and innovation of 140 crore Indians. Let's buy Indian products and say - Garv Se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai!" he said in a post on X.
President Droupadi Murmu also extended greetings and urged everyone to celebrate Diwali safely, responsibly and in an environment-friendly manner. "I extend my heartfelt greeting and best wishes to all Indians, both in India and across the world... May this Diwali bring happiness, peace and prosperity to all," she said.
Meanwhile, Ayodhya entered the Guinness World Records by lighting over 26 lakh oil lamps and hosting the largest-ever Saryu aarti on the occasion of Deepotsav. The event was organised by Tourism Department of Uttar Pradesh in collaboration with Ayodhya District Administration.
In the largest-ever display of oil lamps, as many as 2,617,215 diyas were lit along the banks of Saryu River. Many participants engaged in a simultaneous 'diya' rotation. According to officials, over 30,000 volunteers from universities, colleges, and various other departments took part in the diya-lighting and rotational activities. The diyas were arranged in a precise pattern to ensure accurate counting and verification by representatives from Guinness World Records.In the Saryu aarti, 2,128 devotees performed the aarti on the evening of October 17.
